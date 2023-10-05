First Turner, now Petrovic: How the Revolution developed elite goalkeepers, then sold them for big money

In a five-minute video taken when he was still playing in Serbia, Djordje Petrovic easily picks crosses out of the sky, springs to cut angles on penalty kicks, and launches himself to stretch for shots in the top corner and make spectacular saves.

The clips of the ex-Revolution goalkeeper are “not so much highlights or lowlights, it’s more showing what the potential could be,” said Remi Roy, the Revolution’s director of scouting and player personnel.

It’s the exact footage Roy showed his colleagues to convince them that Petrovic should replace Matt Turner, who blossomed into one of the best keepers in MLS.

“I definitely thought he could come in and play for us right away,” said Roy, himself a former goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach. “We kind of had a feeling that some [club] could come for Matt, so we needed to be prepared.”

Indeed, Turner transferred to Arsenal for a $6 million fee in 2022, just months after Petrovic arrived in Foxborough. Only a year later, Petrovic also has left to play for a Premier League team; Chelsea shelled out $17.2 million to sign him in August, an MLS record for a goalkeeper. The Revolution had paid only $1 million to Petrovic’s former club, FK Cukaricki, for his services.

So what did the Revolution do right to identify, develop, and eventually sell their last two starting goalkeepers for nearly a $25 million profit?

It starts with Roy, whose job is to identify talent. A trusted agent first brought Petrovic to Roy’s attention, after which Roy started tracking his development. This meant watching Petrovic’s matches — he had three years of professional experience and more than 100 matches under his belt before coming to New England — plus talking to scouts, coaches, and players in Serbia who had seen him play, and doing data analysis on Petrovic’s in-game performance.

“You want to make sure that you’ve turned every rock,” Roy said.

Statistics, highlights, and anecdotes can be deceiving when judged discretely, he said; taken together, they offer a more honest assessment of a player.

Turner, on the other hand, had a non-traditional journey to Europe. He only started playing soccer at 14 years old, went to Fairfield University, and was not selected in the MLS draft. But when his agent contacted Roy, Turner was given a preseason trial with the Revolution, which led to a contract.

“Obviously we knew he had a lot of potential, but a different pathway than Djordje,” Roy said. “When we signed him, he was older, had no professional games. So the goal was to get him as many games professionally as quickly as possible.

“Matt would train with us all week, and then on the weekend I’d send him to Richmond to play the [USL1] games.”

Though their journeys were different, one thing the players had in common is that once they got to New England, they were coached by Kevin Hitchcock.

Matt Turner compiled 22 shutouts in 102 games for the Revolution. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

On a sunny morning in September at the Revolution training field, the goalkeepers are already bent over with hands on knees before any outfield player has started stretching. For 30 minutes, they’ve been leaping off the ground and crashing back to Earth over and over.

Hitchcock is their taskmaster. He can press them — “Give me one more! Come on! Dig deep!” — but also lighten the mood. As one keeper is hunched over in exhaustion, Hitchcock plants a playful slap on his backside, as if to say, “Well done.”

“They work hard, really hard,” Hitchcock said. “I want to make it fun, enjoyable. In goalkeeping, you’re not in the game for a while, so you can relax a bit, but you still have to be focused. That’s the sort of mentality I’m trying to drive into them.”

Hitchcock coaches the mental side of the game as much as the physical. In addition to wearing a different-color jersey, using their hands, and playing the game almost exclusively in their own penalty area, keepers also have the most high-stakes assignment on the field; one mistake could cost the team the game.

“Younger goalkeepers, it’s harder because they find [the mental side] difficult,” Hitchcock said. “They let a bad goal in and they lose confidence. It’s my job to pick up their confidence. So my goal all week is to make them so confident they’re going into the game 12 foot tall.”

This includes coaching on how to be an effective vocal leader from the back.

“What I tend to do with younger goalkeepers, I go and stand in their goal with them and I will bark the information because you have to command the players, not commentate,” he said. “I did that with Matt, did it with Djordje, and they picked up real quick.”

Hitchcock said Turner and Petrovic were easy to coach. Matt “trusted the formula and he started making big saves in games. He became the perfect pupil.” A season later, Djordje “came in and he was unbelievable. He had the same mentality as Matt.”

The impact Hitchcock had on their careers is evident. Even now that they’ve moved on, he still offers them counsel.

“I said to Matt and Djordje, ‘If you want me, I’m on the phone. We can talk about things. We can talk about your games you’ve played, we can talk about what mistakes have happened, or what things I think can improve,’ ” Hitchcock said. “And I did something like that with Matt today.”

Matt Turner (left) and Djordje Petrovic only briefly overlapped in New England, before each got big-money moves to the Premier League in England. Mimi Murad

Hitchcock has helped Petrovic settle into life with Chelsea — Hitchcock’s former club as a player — by connecting him with some of his acquaintances in London.

The players themselves also made each other better. According to Brad Knighton, a retired Revolution keeper who worked with Turner and Petrovic, it takes a village to create an elite goalkeeper.

“The best goalkeepers in the world normally have the best goalkeeping union around them, so that would be staff, that would be other goalkeepers within the club,” Knighton said. “A really collective effort from everyone normally yields success for the group as a whole.”

The Revolution developed both keepers so well that bigger clubs came calling with big money — a call that is difficult to decline for both the club and the player. A necessary evil, according to Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo.

“The reality is, it’s a league where players are getting bought and sold,” Onalfo said. “That’s only going to continue.

“We’re a team that’s been able to do that well. People always like to point to one person for success. And I would say that it’s the organization. It’s a group of people: recruitment, training, and then navigating through the deals to sell the players.”

Turner and Petrovic may have left, but if the Revolution’s track record is any indication, there will likely be another elite keeper playing for them soon enough. Whether they’ll be able to keep him for the long haul is another question.

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him @JulianSorapuru