Seven Revolution players nominated for MLS year-end awards

Players are nominated by their own clubs in recognition of outstanding performances during the 2023 regular season. Winners will be determined through a vote conducted by journalists, team staffs, and MLS players.

DeJuan Jones (Defender of the Year), Dave Romney (Defender of the Year), Esmir Bajraktarevic (Young Player of the Year), Noel Buck (Young Player of the Year), Bobby Wood (Comeback Player of the Year), Andrew Farrell (Impact Award), and Gil (MVP) were nominated by the Revolution.

Seven New England players were nominated for Major League Soccer’s end-of-season awards, including midfielder Carles Gil, who is up for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the conclusion of the MLS regular season.

The winners of two other awards — Goal of the Year and Save of the Year — will be determined by an online fan vote that runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. The MLS Golden Boot award will go to the player with the most regular season goals.

Gil is currently second in the league in assists (14) and key passes (85), and he is tied with six other players for ninth most goals (9). He scored the tying goal in the 59th minute of a match against the Chicago Fire, which clinched a playoff berth for the Revolution.

New England has three games remaining in the regular season. Playoffs begin on Oct. 25, and the MLS Cup final will take place on Dec. 9.

