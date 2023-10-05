The Country Club in Brookline to host 2038 US Open

“We are thrilled to return to The Country Club and bring four exceptional championships to a venue with such rich history,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s chief championships officer. “This partnership with The Country Club gives juniors, amateurs, and professionals alike the opportunity to vie for a USGA champ and etch their names in golfing history at one of the nation’s most iconic venues.”

The USGA announced Thursday The Country Club will host the US Open again in 2038, a shorter wait than the 34 years between the 1988 US Open in Brookline and last year’s return.

A little more than a year after hosting a highly competitive and entertaining men’s US Open, The Country Club is back on the United States Golf Association’s calendar.

The Country Club will have an earlier chance to host a USGA event, with the US Girls’ Junior coming to town in 2030 and the US Amateur following it in 2034. The US Women’s Open is also set for The Country Club in 2045.

“From our first national championship, the 1902 US Women’s Amateur, to our most recent, the 2022 US Open, the club has embraced all levels of championship golf. And these four championships continue that tradition,” said Lyman Bullard, president of The Country Club.

When The Country Club hosted the US Open last year, it marked the return of the tournament for the fourth time, the first time since 1988.

Francis Ouimet, who grew up across the street from The Country Club and caddied there, won the US Open as an amateur in 1913, a victory that helped launch golf into the US sports mainstream.

Half a century later, Julius Boros won the 1963 US Open in a playoff against Arnold Palmer and Jacky Cupit. Twenty-five years later, the US Open returned in 1988 and again required a playoff, in which Curtis Strange beat Nick Faldo.

Last year, Matt Fitzpatrick won the 122nd US Open, the second time in his career he lifted a trophy at The Country Club. Ten years earlier, Fitzpatrick won the 2013 US Amateur, the last USGA championship held at the club before the return of the US Open.

The Country Club has hosted the US Amateur five other times: 1922, 1934, 1957, and 1982.

The US Women’s Amateur in 1902, won by Genevieve Hacker, was the first major championship held at The Country Club. The US Women’s Amateur returned to The Country Club two other times, in 1941 and 1995.

In 1999, the Ryder Cup visited the course, where Justin Leonard helped to rally the American squad to victory.

Ten Massachusetts State Amateur Championships have taken place at the course.

The Country Club opened in 1882, and in 1894 became one of the five founding clubs of the US Golf Association.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.