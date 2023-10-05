Japan has issued a tsunami advisory following an earthquake near its outlying islands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake struck Thursday near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 occurred late Thursday morning in the area at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).