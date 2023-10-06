The job market caught fire in September. Will the economy get burned?

But for anyone beleaguered by sharply higher interest rates — investors, would-be homebuyers, businesses needing a loan — the pain will likely get worse in the weeks and months ahead.

The news: Employers added 336,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, blowing past even the rosiest forecasts. It was the biggest gain since January.

At the same time, payrolls were revised higher by 119,000 for July and August. The unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 3.8 percent.

Why it matters: A hot job market puts upward pressure on inflation — and on the Federal Reserve to ratchet up interest rates. Forecasters expected an increase of about 173,000 jobs in September. That would have extended a gradual slowdown this year that had raised hopes inflation was being reined in without sacrificing millions of jobs — the “soft landing” everyone’s been talking about.

But Friday’s report told a different story.

After revisions, employers added an average of 266,000 jobs over the past three months, up from 201,000 from April through June and more than double the 100,000 monthly hiring pace the Fed says supports healthy economic growth.

The backstory: Stocks and bonds have sold off in the past six weeks as investors grow increasingly convinced that interest rates will be a lot higher in the years ahead — even if inflation returns to more normal levels.

The job market’s resilience in the face of 11 rate increases by the Fed since March 2022 only reinforces that outlook. A 12th rate hike is now considered more likely than not by the end of the year.

Higher rates have pummeled the housing market. The rate on a fixed 30-year mortgage has climbed to nearly 7.5 percent, the highest in 23 years.

It’s become more costly to borrow money to buy a car or carry a credit card balance. Businesses are being squeezed as banks charge more for loans.

The market reaction: Stock prices opened lower on Friday but then reversed direction. The yield on the bellwether 10-year Treasury note reached 4.8 percent, up from just under 4 percent at the end of July.

Analysts said investors might be taking heart in this detail from the Labor Department report: Average hourly earnings rose 4.2 percent last month from a year earlier. While that’s above the rate of wage gains before the pandemic, it was a dip from 4.3 percent in August and suggests wage inflation isn’t resurfacing.

Also, the jobs report is based on two surveys — one of households and the other of employers. While employers reported a big jump in hiring, there was just a tiny increase in the tally of individuals saying they had a job. It remains to be seen which survey more accurately captured what’s happening on the ground.

Details, details: Hiring in September was led by the leisure/hospitality and government sectors, where gains of 96,000 and 73,000, respectively, exceeded the averages of the past 12 months. Health care added 41,000 jobs, though it was a smaller increase than the monthly average over the prior year.

The unemployment rate among white workers was unchanged in September at 3.4 percent. The rate among Black/African American workers rose to 5.7 percent from 5.3 percent in August. The jobless rate for Asian and Hispanic/Latino workers each dipped three-tenths of a percentage point, to 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Parting thought: It’s never advisable to read too much into a single month’s jobs data. September can be statistically quirky as teachers head back to the classroom and seasonal summer jobs wind down.

Right now, Americans are getting mixed signals about the future: Jobs are plentiful but prices are high and credit is tight. College savings and retirement accounts are taking a hit.

Since household spending accounts for about two-thirds of the economy, how consumers react to the confusion will determine whether we get a soft landing or a recession.

