Here are the wealthiest Mass. residents, according to the 2023 Forbes 400 list

Across the country, the wealthiest 400 Americans hold a total of $4.5 trillion. Elon Musk remains at the top of the pack with $251 billion, the same figure from last year, when he took over Twitter (now called X.) The ticket to entry on the Forbes 400 this year? $2.9 billion.

The annual roundup, released this week, contains the usual local suspects. There aren’t any new representatives from Massachusetts on this year’s list, though all seven of the returning faces saw their wealth swell over the past year, according to the business publication, which calculates net worth using stock prices from Sept. 8.

Some of the wealthiest people in America call the Bay State home — and they’re worth a collective $69.9 billion, according to the latest edition of the Forbes 400 list .

Without further ado, here is the lineup of Massachusetts residents on this year’s Forbes 400 list, a little about their backgrounds, and how their wealth has changed since last year.

No. 29: Abigail Johnson, $25.5 billion

Abigail Johnson, 61, is coming up on a decade at the helm of Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity Investments, which she took over from her late father, Edward C. Johnson III, in 2014. After her net worth took a dip in 2022 — to a paltry $20.5 billion — Johnson has now exceeded her 2021 wealth by $300 million.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

No. 62: Robert Kraft, $11.1 billion

Does he really need an introduction? The New England Patriots owner, 82, added $500 million to his net worth from last year — but if the way the season is going so far is any indication, he isn’t likely to add another Super Bowl ring to his riches.

No. 64: Edward Johnson, IV, $10.6 billion

The brother of Abigail Johnson, Edward Johnson, IV is the longtime head of Pembroke Real Estate, which is owned by the same parent company as Fidelity. Johnson, 58, added a whopping $4 billion to his net worth from last year.

No. 99: Elizabeth Johnson, $8.7 billion

Another heir to the Fidelity fortune, Elizabeth Johnson, 60, is less involved in the family business than her siblings — she runs the Louisburg Farm in Wellington, Florida, which houses show-jumping horses, according to Forbes. She added $3.6 billion to her net worth from last year.

Granite Telecommunications CEO Robert Hale applauds students before speaking at the UMass Boston graduation ceremony on May 25. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

No. 203: Robert Hale, Jr., $5.4 billion

The president and co-founder of Quincy’s Granite Telecommunications added $400 million to his wealth in 2023, his third year qualifying for the list. The prominent philanthropist, who is also a part-owner of the Boston Celtics, is the youngest of the Mass. billionaires on the list at 57 years old.

No. 215 (tie): Jim Davis & Family, $5.1 billion

The clan behind Boston-based footwear giant New Balance saw their net worth rebound from 2022, when it fell to $4 billion. But it has still not recovered to its 2021 level of $6.9 billion. Jim Davis, 80, who took over the brand more than five decades ago, serves as chairman, while his wife, Anne, is vice chairman.

No. 215 (tie): John Henry, $5.1 billion

Though he’s listed under Florida by Forbes, New Englanders claim John Henry, principal owner of the Boston Red Sox (and owner of the Boston Globe Media Group) as their own. Henry, who is also a principal owner of the Liverpool Football Club, added $1.1 billion to his coffers this year.

No. 326: Amos Hostetter, Jr., $3.5 billion

Hostetter made his mark (and his fortune) in the cable television industry after co-founding Continental Cablevision in 1963. Since then, the New Jersey native, 86, has largely pivoted to philanthropy, co-founding the Boston-based Barr Foundation. He saw his wealth tick up $100 million from last year.

Advertisement

