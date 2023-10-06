MIT’s $23.5 billion endowment is the latest big college fund to report a loss

Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s endowment lost 2.9 percent on its investments in the year ended in June, the second straight annual drop.

The university said Friday that its endowment fund, among the largest of US private colleges, was valued at $23.5 billion, down from $24.6 billion in 2022.

The richest colleges, even with their more sophisticated investment operations that include venture capital and hedge funds, performed worse than small endowments in the most recent year.