Boston police searching for 8-year-old boy missing in Dorchester

Boston police are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while riding his bicycle in Dorchester Friday night.

Camron Shavers was last seen riding his bicycle Friday around 7:30 p.m. near Standish Street.

Camron Shavers was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Standish Street, Boston police said in a statement. He is described as slim, with short curly hair and brown eyes.

He was seen riding a blue bicycle and was wearing a white t-shirt with designs on it, grey shorts and white speckles and green and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Boston Police Detectives in District B-3 at (617) 343-4712

