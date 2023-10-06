Couple celebrates surprise proposal at Piers Park in East Boston

Enrique Penato got down on one knee to propose to Itzhel Zemely Cano.

Even putting the ring on the wrong finger didn’t stop Itzhel Zemely Cano’s shock and excitement when her boyfriend of seven years, Enrique Penato, got down on one knee.

Four-foot “Marry Me” letters shone bright along the waterfront at Piers Park in East Boston on Thursday evening, where a boyfriend planned to pop the question to his now fiancé.

While distracted looking at photos Penato had taken at the park, Cano was surprised to see the romantic setup: glowing letters, red rose petals in the shape of a heart, and pillar candles lining the Boston skyline along the waterfront.

“When she finally looked up, she realized what was happening and was at a loss of words. She broke down in tears,” said Alda Qirici, the event planner for the proposal and owner of J’Adore Picnics Boston, based in Wilmington.

Enrique put a ring on Itzhel's finger. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Qirici said that Penato reached out to her in early September on Instagram to plan the proposal.

“ ... his only request was that he wanted a nice view of Boston,” Qirici said.

Penato’s ultimate request for Cano’s hand in marriage was happily answered as the couple enjoyed an evening in the park with their friends.

After the proposal, the couple walked along the East Boston waterfront before enjoying a night in the park with friends. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.