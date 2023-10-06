Fire set at Catholic church in East Bridgewater, officials say

One or more people are believed to have entered the church at 201 Central St. between 2 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., officials said in a statement.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in East Bridgewater was allegedly vandalized and a fire was set to an altar cloth and bible on Friday afternoon, according to the town’s public safety officials.

An altar cloth was burned in Friday's fire, officials said.

Votive candles were lit at the entry of the church and matches left behind, the statement said.

A bible was burned during the fire. East Bridgewater Police Department

Firefighters responded at 3:40 p.m. to the church, shortly after the pastor smelled smoke and went inside, the statement said.

The vandals apparently tried to put out the fire by using a fire extinguisher and pouring water taken from the sacristy, officials said.

Advertisement

Investigators also determined that the suspect or suspects took items from the food pantry and dropped some as they left through the back entrance, officials said.

“There is no place for this type of incident in East Bridgewater, no matter the denomination,” Police Chief Michael Jenkins said in the statement. “We are working with the parish to determine how this happened, and why. We ask that anyone with information please step forward.”

The incident is under investigation. Police can be reached at 508-378-7223.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.