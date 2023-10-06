Second suspect in Holyoke shooting of pregnant woman due in court while third suspect remains at large

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, is charged with murder in connection with the gunfight that broke out around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on a downtown Holyoke street just as a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus was nearby.

A second man who allegedly played a role in a gunfight that wounded a pregnant woman as she was riding on a public bus and led to the death of her unborn baby is due in Holyoke District Court Friday.

A bullet struck a woman on the bus who was eight months pregnant and despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff at a local hospital, the baby did not survive, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office. The woman, who has been in critical condition since the shooting, has not been identified by authorities.

A member of the Massachusetts State Police is seen through a bullet hole that struck Our Lady of Guadalupe Church during Wednesday's shooting. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Sanchez was wounded during the gunfight but his medical status has improved enough to permit his appearance in court Friday, officials said.

He had been free on $10,000 cash bail following his arrest last month on gun possession and posession of heroin charges, according to court records.

On Thursday Alejandro C. Ramos Jr., 22, of Holyoke, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the same courthouse and was ordered held without bail.

06holyoke - Mug shots of Johnluis Sanchez, left, and Alejandro Ramos. (Hampden District Attorney Office) Hampden District Attorney Office

Holyoke Mayor Joshua C. Garcia spoke to reporters during an emotional briefing Thursday afternoon, at times wiping away tears as he reflected on the tragedy and discussed plans to curb gun violence in the city.

“I want members of our public to every day, through commitment and kindness, through duty and care, to please don’t lose faith, and keep Holyoke the city in which that beautiful lost baby would have grown strong to love and be proud of,” Garcia said, his voice breaking.

He said he spent a few hours Wednesday night with the victim’s boyfriend, helping with “keeping watch” over the woman in critical condition.

“[T]he dreams of a young couple had died along with their baby when a man drew a gun and fired recklessly,” Garcia said.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia paused to wipe tears away as he became emotional while speaking at a press conference on Thursday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The shooting occurred just 90 minutes after Holyoke police and city officials held a press conference to report on the incidence of gunfire detected by ShotSpotter, a system that has been in use since March. Garcia called the timing of the meeting just before the shooting “a terrible irony.”

“Here we have a situation that is unbearable, and quite frankly I’ve just lost my patience,” he said.

Garcia and Police Chief David Pratt vowed action. They said they are drafting a plan to submit to the City Council that could involve more patrol officers, increased street surveillance, and forming a task force to address violence in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Information from previous Globe reporting was used in this account.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.