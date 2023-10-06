Look at history to shape an equitable future, speakers at Lynn community forum say

That was the message conveyed by educators, local activists, and even historic reenactors who gathered Wednesday at Lynn Memorial Auditorium at City Hall for “Defending Democracy,” a community forum.

The answers are neither swift nor easy, but can be crafted by a look back at history to shape a vision for the future.

LYNN — With views on everything from library books to voter rights dividing Americans, residents and community leaders in this North Shore city are tackling a tough question: How can we best defend democracy?

“The idea this evening is to think about ways to protect [democracy] because it is under attack,” Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler said to an audience of about 200 people.

Patrick Tutwiler, the state's education secretary and a former Lynn school superintendent, stressed the need for equity for all students, particularly those of color. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

For Tutwiler, a former Lynn schools superintendent, protecting democracy is tied directly to equitable education for all students, particularly those of color.

He specifically called attention to “leveling the playing field for historically marginalized groups” and breaking cycles of poverty.

“That’s what it means to love our students,” he said.

Tutwiler was a featured speaker and panelist at the forum, which was organized by the Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Museum and the Lynn Museum/LynnArts. Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson welcomed the audience to the discussion.

The organizations spent a year planning the forum, which was inspired by a 10-part series published in The Daily Item last year chronicling the family history of Lynn native Steve Matthews, whose ancestors were slave owners in the South.

“The way we answer that knowledge of that family history is to fight for democracy,” Matthews said.

Residents showed up to do just that, showing their support by clapping and cheering when speakers and panelists spoke about what defending democracy meant to them.

“Certainly the power of the people is greater than the people in power,” said Andre Bennett, president of the Essex County Community Organization, drawing booming applause.

Speakers also connected Civil War history with current social justice issues such as book banning, teaching Black history, and police reform.

Reenactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who came to Lynn in 1841 after escaping slavery, provided historical perspective. They re-created a meeting where Douglass visited Lincoln at the White House to advocate for Black soldiers’ rights during the Civil War.

Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson welcomes the audience during the Defending Democracy forum at City Hall. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Kabria Baumgartner, an associate professor of history and Africana studies at Northeastern University, and Billy Keyserling, a former mayor of Beaufort, S.C., linked Civil War history to today’s political climate.

Baumgartner pointed to abolitionist Robert Morris, one of the nation’s first Black lawyers, whose life is recounted at the Boston African American National Historical Site.

“I think Morris would say that every generation has a role in defending democracy,” she said.

Kabria Baumgarner, a Northeastern professor of Africana studies, and Billy Keyserling, former mayor of Beaufort, S.C., spoke about linking Civil War history to the current political climate during the Defending Democracy forum. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Keyserling pointed to his work establishing Beaufort’s Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, which tells the story of how the country integrated freed African Americans after the Civil War. The park has since expanded to include a national network of Reconstruction-era sites, he said.

Panelists also addressed social and racial equity issues.

Nicole McClain, the first Black woman elected to the Lynn City Council, spoke of her work as founder and president of the North Shore Juneteenth Association, a regional group that aims to educate people about the June 19 holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Faustina Cuevas, Lynn’s first diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, seeks to combat institutional racism from within.

“I want people to feel what I never felt walking into this building,” she said of her time growing up in Lynn.

She acknowledged that dismantling racism takes time, but also noted recent progress in Lynn, such as the city’s participation in the Racial Equity Municipality Action Plan, which advises local governments on how to address the racial wealth gap, among other issues. Since Lynn started participating in 2020, the city has reassessed its hiring processes and language access strategies, Cuevas said.

Wendy Joseph, GAR Hall and Museum curator, and Doneeca Thurston, the executive director of Lynn Museum/LynnArts, spent a year planning the forum.

Joseph said the forum allowed panelists to have a “sincere” and “free conversation” about their social justice work, while Thurston said it created a “brave space for folks to really put these issues at the forefront” of civic discussion.

Tutwiler introduced a panel of community leaders. Organizers hoped the forum would provide a "brave space" for participants to speak freely about democracy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff













Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.