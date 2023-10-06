Meet the Rhode Islander who runs the coolest golf brand on Instagram

But did you know Rhode Island is also home to a growing golf media brand that was built on memes and dreams?

It’s fitting that New England’s first Topgolf (driving range + beer + food + lights) location is opening in Cranston today because it’s safe to say Rhode Island is home to the best golf courses in the region.

Mike Kollet (along with business partner Cody Blodgett) are the brains behind Groupchat Golf, a media company that has built a massive following on Instagram (now 181,000 followers) and is attracting some of the biggest golf advertisers in the world simply by posting hilarious, relatable content about the game its founders love. They’ve also got a great podcast.

In some ways, Groupchat Golf and Topgolf are perfect for one another because they are both seeking to grow the sport by winning over people who aren’t necessarily range rats and who would much rather be on East Matunuck beach than stuck in that deadly sandtrap on the 12th hole at Wannamoisett.

I asked Kollet to tell us more about Groupchat Golf and why he thinks Topgolf will be a hit in Rhode Island.

Q: Tell us about your journey in golf. How did you go from learning the game at Button Hole in Providence to creating a growing golf media company?

Kollet: I worked in the golf industry from 15 to 24 years old, but working as an assistant professional at Metacomet Country Club made me realize that route wasn’t for me. I’ve always thought memes were so funny and relatable and I noticed how many influencers were starting to work with big brands at that time, so I figured if I built a community of golfers through comedy, I might be able to turn it into a business. I knew if I put the time in, I could stand out and be successful, but I never thought it would get as big as it has.

Q: What was the moment you saw Groupchat Golf start to catch on beyond the small community of friends that you created?

Kollet: After a few months of posting five to 10 times a day, a few bigger golf pages started to take notice and repost our content regularly to their communities of more than 500,000 followers. Then some PGA Tour players and athletes started following us. That brought an influx of people to our page and we were off and running from there.

Q: Golf content has never been more popular than it is right now. What makes Groupchat Golf stand out?

Kollet: I think we stand out because we make original content. A lot of golf pages repost things they find on the internet. We’re the ones that make that stuff. Being the source of a lot of the comedy golf content out there has been what has set us apart. And the fact that the content we make is for everyone. From PGA Tour players, to avid golf fans, weekend warrior, and even the spouses of golf addicts.

Q: You’ve had a relationship with Topgolf for a while now. What has this company meant to the game and what do you think it will mean for Rhode Islanders?

Kollet: Topgolf has been a massive part of the growth of the game over the last few years. They essentially made a bowling alley for golf. They supply the clubs, which gives everyone an opportunity to try the game. Their food is awesome, and the overall vibe of the place makes for a really fun experience for friends and families.

It’s also a destination and the first one in New England. It’s one of those places where if you’re visiting an area, it’s a great activity for anyone. Topgolf is going to be a huge addition to the state and it’s in a perfect location.

Q: I can’t let you leave without asking: What are your three favorite courses in Rhode Island?

Kollet: Shelter Harbor is one of the best golf courses I’ve ever played anywhere in the world so that’s definitely my No. 1. Newport Country Club is my No. 2, and that’s mostly due to the history. Meadow Brook Golf Club is my No. 3. Unlike the others, it’s public, which I like because anyone can play it. But it’s one of the best layouts in the area, and the conditions are getting better and better every year.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.