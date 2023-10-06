‘The picking won’t be as good’: Apple orchards struggle with this fall’s harvest

Temperatures dipped below 32 degrees in mid-May across much of the Northeast, affecting farms throughout the region, including many of the 78 orchards in Massachusetts.

Cool autumnal temperatures are finally rolling into New England, and people are getting into the fall mood. For many, autumn traditions include choosing Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, traveling north to see fall foliage — and apple picking.

Katherine Carlson, general manager of Carlson Orchards in Harvard, said the orchard lost a large portion of this year’s harvest, but she has been able to allow visitors to pick their own apples. She is unsure if there will be enough apples to continue that after this weekend, however.

Advertisement

“We are hoping to make it through this weekend, which we should, but we have people calling and asking if we are going to have apples next weekend, and at this point we are just having to tell everyone that we are just trying to get through Indigenous Peoples Day weekend,” Carlson said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Ashley Randle, commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources, said that in response to the freeze, the Healey-Driscoll Administration provided $15 million in funding through the Natural Disaster Recovery Program to recover and rebuild farmers’ growing operations.

“Our apple farmers faced a challenging year with late frost and freeze affecting the apple crop yield,” Randle said in an email Friday. “We are glad that despite the extreme weather this year, Massachusetts apple orchards are open for business this fall offering a variety of apples to consumers.”

The May frost “took out the bottom of the trees” at Carlson Orchards, and there are subsequently going to be fewer apples later in the season, Carlson said.

“We have lost 40 to 50 percent of our apple crops and it has been mostly the later season varieties, all the odd-ball varieties people love at the end of October, much like what happened in New Hampshire,” she said.

Advertisement

With a shorter apple-picking season, the orchard is relying on its other attractions to help draw visitors, said Carlson, who is third-generation in the family business.

“We have definitely seen a different amount of people coming through, but we do have our retail store and cider barn, so we have other avenues to get people here ...,” Carlson said.

In addition to Carlson, other Massachusetts farmers said their number of apples will be limited after Indigenous Peoples Day weekend.

“We are still able to let customers pick their own apples and we will hopefully be able to do that until the end of October, but the picking won’t be as good, the quality isn’t as good,” Don Siver, who works at George Hill Orchards in Lancaster, said.

Siver said George Hill has able to continue to allow people to pick their own apples, but only because the orchard halted wholesale distribution.

“We are cutting the wholesale down and saving all of the apples for the ‘pick-your-own’ crowd,” he said.

George Hill Orchards also lost much of its harvest, he said, but mostly from the trees in the low-lying land. Eighty percent of the apple trees on the more elevated parts of the farm “did pretty well” and had minimal damage, Siva said.

“We lost probably 80 to 90 percent of the crop in the areas that are flat where the cold air goes down and gets trapped,” he said. “On other areas that are slightly slanted, we lost about 60 percent, but a lot of the apples we didn’t lose got cracks and had damaged skin.”

Advertisement

The May freeze had a strong impact on orchards in New Hampshire, too. Estimates from a University of New Hampshire Survey found that it wiped out 50 to 75 percent of revenue from the crop, amounting to an estimated $7.9 million loss statewide.

Many orchards in New Hampshire are not able to offer a pick-your-own experience to customers this season at all as a result,

Siver said family farms are the most environmentally friendly and urged people to get out and support local farms by visiting them and picking apples because the season is almost over.

Carlson echoed that sentiment, and asked that people be kind during this difficult season.

“Please be nice to your farmers,” Carlson said. “We are trying to do the best we can.”

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.