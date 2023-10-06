Police release video of car chase, and shooting that killed a man and wounded his daughter in Providence

Michael Pinto, 40, was shot and killed by Providence police officers on Sept. 15, after he rammed his car into a nurse outside Women and Infants Hospital and dragged an officer trying to stop him.

PROVIDENCE — As the investigation continues into a deadly police shooting last month, videos released Friday by Providence and Burrillville police show how the chaotic incident unfolded, leaving a Glocester, R.I., man dead and his teenage daughter wounded.

Radio transmissions released to the Globe by Burrillville police, who had also shot at Pinto, also show how local officers in the multi-state pursuit tried unsuccessfully to stop Pinto’s car numerous times, including using “stop sticks” to flatten his tires.

All officer-involved shootings in Rhode Island are investigated by the attorney general’s office, the State Police, and the local police department where the shooting occurred.

Pinto had a criminal record going back more than 20 years for reckless driving, domestic violence, drug possession, and starving his Great Dane “Buddy” to death. On Sept. 14, Pinto was seen in Glocester speeding at 65 to 70 miles per hour on the town’s narrow country roads, Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch said. Pinto ignored police attempts to stop him, even as Burrillville officers joined the pursuit, and continued into North Smithfield and Smithfield, where police broke off the chase near Bryant University.

A day later, on Sept. 15, Glocester and Burrillville police obtained warrants charging Pinto with felony reckless driving. He was also wanted on charges of felony assault and reckless driving in Johnston.

But when Burrillville officers attempted to arrest Pinto that night, he took off in his silver Chevy Cruze with suspended license plates. According to the radio transmissions, only later in the pursuit did the police realize that he had his 17-year-old daughter in the car with him.

Police radio transmissions released by the Burrillville police to the Globe shed light on how the pursuit unfolded that night. Officer Bret Simas described the silver Chevy over the radio and said that one of the vehicle’s headlights appeared to be damaged when Pinto drove into something in his front yard to try to escape.

As they pursued for miles through several towns in northern Rhode Island and in and out of Massachusetts, Burrillville police officers tried to get Pinto to pull over. Sirens blaring and lights flashing, the officers sped after Pinto’s vehicle on the winding country roads at high speeds. They circled back to try to intercept and alerted neighboring towns and nearby Uxbridge, Massachusetts, where officers there took the lead.

“If anyone has [stop] sticks, tell them to deploy them,” Simas radioed.

Uxbridge tried, but the methods didn’t work. Instead, Pinto crashed the Chevy into one of the Uxbridge police cruisers and kept going.

As they turned back into Rhode Island, the Burrillville officers asked the state police for help in the pursuit. When the troopers declined, and with Pinto speeding in the high 70s with no signs of slowing down, Burrillville Sergeant Henry Yakey called off the pursuit. The officers and Pinto were on Route 146 south, heading into a more heavily trafficked area. They followed, but the lights and sirens were off.

Then, Pinto stopped in traffic near Anchor Subaru, in North Smithfield. The officers boxed his car in and jumped out to get him.

Yakey’s video shows his gun drawn as he rushes at the silver Chevy, with Pinto and the girl barely visible from the passenger seat. As he yelled for Pinto to stop, the video shows Pinto drove at Yakey, who fired at him. The driver’s side window shattered, and someone screamed. “Stop! Stop!” Yakey shouted, as Pinto kept driving, hitting Yakey’s cruiser as he went around and headed south.

Bodycam footage of a shooting involving Burrillville, R.I., police officers Share Police officers from Burrillville, R.I., shot at 40-year-old Michael Pinto of Glocester, R.I, after he allegedly drove at them on Route 146 in Smithfield, R.I.

“Shots fired! He’s gone again,” Yakey radioed, out of breath. “Two occupants. I believe one is a child.”

Soon, Pinto arrived in Providence, where police had heard about the shooting over the intercity radio.

The videos from the body-worn cameras of Providence Police officers show officers trying to stop Pinto’s vehicle as he nears Women and Infants Hospital. Lieutenant Eugene Chin grabbed for Pinto, who avoided him and swung the car into reverse. Pinto drove onto the sidewalk, turned right onto Gay Street by the emergency entrance of Women and Infants Hospital, and revved onto the sidewalk — where a nurse was standing.

Sergeant Joseph Lopes and Sergeant Matthew Rampone surrounded the car, guns drawn, and when Pinto reversed into Rampone and the nurse, the sergeants opened fire on the car.

Police bodycam shows shooting, crash near Providence hospital Share Police bodycam footage shows Michael Pinto, 40, of Glocester, R.I. crash into a fence near Providence hospital. He was shot by Providence Police.

Videos from Providence police body-worn cameras show the officers shooting at Pinto as he reversed his Chevy Cruze and pinned the nurse up against a chainlink fence as he tried to escape. They rushed at the car, shouting, as the teenage girl reached a hand out of the passenger-side window.

Her screams can be heard as the officers pulled her from the car; her father was still in the driver’s seat. As Pinto was pulled out, another officer jumped into the driver’s seat and started to move the vehicle away from the nurse, who was pinned against the fence.

Bodycam video shows aftermath of crash, shooting near hospital in Providence Share After being chased by police, Michael Pinto, 40, of Glocester, R.I. crashed into a fence near a hospital in Providence, pinning a nurse.

Another officer jumped the fence, and as the car moved, he put his arms around the nurse, who whimpered. “Look at me! I got you!” the officer said to her, lifting her over the fence and putting her down onto the grass. In the chaos, other officers rushed over, thinking she was a suspect who’d been pulled from the car, until the officer who rescued her told them she was a victim.

The videos showed police officers swarming all around the car, blue and red lights flashing off the tall buildings of the hospital.

“Guys, do me a favor,” one of the officers shouted to the others. “Start a crime scene.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.