Activist from East Bridgewater fatally stabbed in Brooklyn, teen in custody

Police said officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to “a 911 call of a male stabbed at Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard.” Carson had suffered “multiple stab wounds to the chest.”

New York City police arrested Brian Dowling, 18, of Brooklyn, on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing death of Carson early Monday, the department said.

Police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old man in the stabbing death in New York City of 32-year-old Ryan Carson, a social justice advocate from East Bridgewater whom US Senator Chuck Schumer recalled as a “rising talent and an extraordinary activist.”

Carson, a Brooklyn resident, was rushed to “NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced deceased,” police said.

He had graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton in 2010, the school said Thursday in a statement on Facebook.

“The Spellman community mourns the loss of Ryan Carson ’10,” the school said. “May God be with his family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable tragedy.”

Carson was a longtime campaign organizer for the New York Public Interest Research Group, a left leaning policy organization, working to fight the opioid epidemic as well as advocating for environmental causes. He also published poetry and said in an October 2020 interview with Line Rider Press that he was “a poet living in Brooklyn” earning a living “as a community organizer, working particularly on issues relating to environmentalism and higher education. On the side, I also do some tenant organizing.”

In surveillance footage obtained by NBC New York and the New York Post, and widely shared on social media, an assailant is seen kicking some trash and then advancing on Carson as Carson and his partner walk down the sidewalk. The assailant at one point strikes a retreating Carson, who falls over a bench and lands on the ground where he is stabbed repeatedly.

An NYPD spokesperson, asked to confirm the authenticity of the footage, said only in response that the department’s public information team “did not disseminate surveillance video.”

During the encounter, Carson did “immediately try to de-escalate the situation” as Dowling approached, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny during a briefing earlier this week, according to CBS New York.

“As Mr. Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion and spits in her face,” Kenny told reporters, an account that tracks closely with the video footage obtained by the news organizations.

Alicia Carson, a relative of Carson, wrote on Facebook that he would have turned 33 on Friday.

“32 beautiful years - unthinkable nonsense - robbed of a lifetime of memories,” she wrote. “Hold everyone a little tighter and be the good in this world. Ryan has taught me more lessons in love, action and change. He led by example and with his heart. Ryan made sure you knew he loved you always. - rest in peace sweet boy - and on this your birthday - our love is with you and your parents, your family, your friends. The world is dimmer now - but we will honor you forever.”

Schumer, a New York Democrat and the Senate’s majority leader, lauded Ryan Carson for his advocacy work.

“Ryan Carson threw himself into everything he did with passion and humanity,” Schumer wrote via Facebook. “I worked with him on a big townhall he hosted with [his employer] NYPIRG and on the Inflation Reduction Act. A rising talent and an extraordinary activist. May his memory and work inspire us.”

The NYPIRG, which stands for New York Public Interest Research Group, said in a Monday statement that Carson had long worked as a campaign organizer for the left-leaning organization.

He held “a variety of positions over his decade of service, including working with our community outreach program, as a campus based Project Coordinator, and most recently as Senior Solid Waste Campaign Manager, leading our statewide campaign to expand and modernize the state’s bottle deposit law.”

The group said Carson was a “beloved staffer” and friend and a relentless advocate for students and the environment.

“His engaging personality, hearty laugh and wide-ranging intelligence were keys to his success in advancing the causes he deeply cared about in his work and personal life,” the group said. ”Ryan was a consummate team player who would happily undertake the basic ‘blocking and tackling’ tasks necessary to advance and win on an issue, but also shined in the spotlight as a leader, campaign manager and spokesperson. NYPIRG offers its deepest condolences to Ryan’s family, friends and colleagues.”

A group of Carson’s close friends have also launched an online fundraiser on GoFundMe “on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan.”

The friends wrote that a Google search of Carson would now likely bring up news accounts of his tragic death.

“But if you look past the breaking news, you’ll see news on his legislative victories, you’ll probably find his social media accounts filled with thoughts and memories, and you’ll find collections of his artistic works to date,” the appeal said.

“We hope you may find his thoughts on mutual aid, his works of advocacy, and understand that his radical principles of community care, justice, and dismantling an individualized profit-centered way of life are worth carrying forward in our own communities,” the appeal said.

