Vermont police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after woman found dead in Castleton

A witness in the area told police they heard gunshots and saw a person walking northbound towards the Vermont State University Castleton Campus, police said.

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a deceased woman discovered on the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail near 1587 South St. in Castleton, police said.

Vermont law enforcement officials asked residents to remain vigilant Friday as the search continues for an “armed and dangerous” suspect believed to be involved in the suspicious death of a woman in Castleton.

The witness described the person as a white male, approximately 5′10″, with short, dark-colored hair, authorities said. The man was wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

All Friday events at the university were canceled and A shelter-in-place order remained in effect amid the investigation, the university posted on its website.

Police have not identified a suspect. The trail will remain closed during the investigation, Major Daniel Trudeau of the Vermont State Police said at a press conference Friday.

“I don’t want to come off as we are trying to scare people, but this is legitimate,” Trudeau said.

The identity has not been made public, but she has been identified by police and was not a student at the university, Trudeau said.

Police are asking residents in the Castleton area to check any surveillance video covering the period from Thursday early afternoon until evening.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the VSP in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

