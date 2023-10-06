Lexington native Dr. Drew Weissman tells parents he won Nobel Prize in heartwarming video

“Oh, my God, Drew!” his mother cries out in delight. “You’re kidding!” his father says at the same time.

Their heartwarming reactions were captured on video and shared online by the University of Pennsylvania, where Weissman, a Lexington native, works as a physician and vaccine researcher.

After Dr. Drew Weissman learned that he and his colleague, Dr. Katalin Karikó, were winners of the Nobel Prize for medicine for their messenger RNA research that helped make COVID-19 vaccines possible, he called his parents to tell them the good news.

Weissman had his parents on speaker phone as he sat by his wife, Mary Ellen, who smiled and laughed as his parents congratulated him.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m ready to fall on the floor,” his mother says. “You kept saying, ‘Oh, no, it’s never going to happen.’ And you did it!”

Weissman, an alumnus of Brandeis University and Boston University, and Karikó were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for work that Nobel officials said “was critical for making the mRNA vaccine platform suitable for clinical use at a time when it was most needed, making this an extraordinary contribution to medicine and paving the way for future mRNA applications.”

The researchers, who met at Penn in 1997, collaborated for years on ways to modify messenger RNA, which provides instructions to cells to make proteins, in the hopes of creating new vaccines and drugs.

They found a way to prevent the immune system from attacking the substance as an invading pathogen, a discovery that allowed two biotech companies, Moderna and BioNTech, to create COVID vaccines that have been administered billions of times globally and helped tame the pandemic.

As recipients of the coveted honor, Weissman and Karikó will share a cash prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million).

“Congratulations, sweetheart,” Weissman’s mother said on their call. “You’re the product of our hearts, Drew.”

