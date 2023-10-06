‘He needs to see with his own eyes’: Democratic officials in Mass. and elsewhere up pressure on Biden on migrants

As places like Massachusetts, New York, and Illinois struggle to provide housing and services to an increasing number of arriving migrants, some officials in those blue states are going public with their frustration with the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Biden is facing a growing chorus of demands to show more leadership and make policy changes to alleviate the burdens on states and cities trying to accommodate swelling numbers of migrants.

“He needs to see with his own eyes what are we dealing with here,” said Massachusetts state Representative Adam J. Scanlon, a Democrat from Bristol who recently wrote to Biden along with North Attleborough officials about the strain caused by the arrival of nine migrant families in that town of about 31,000 residents last month. “We can’t fix this with Scotch tape and some chicken wire, which is what the federal government has given us so far.”

Scanlon’s call for Biden to get more involved was echoed this week by Massachusetts House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, who said, “The guy’s running for president. He better start paying attention to this.” Governor Maura T. Healey has met with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and written two letters to him in recent weeks seeking more federal assistance and speedier work permits for migrants, after declaring a state of emergency and deploying the National Guard to help manage Massachusetts’ overwhelmed shelter system.

“Governor Healey and our administration have been in continuous conversation with the White House and US Department of Homeland Security as we pursue coordinated support from agencies across the Biden administration,” said Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand.

Eric Adams, the Democratic mayor of New York City and sharp critic of Biden on immigration, went on a four-day trip to Latin America this week to tell deliver a blunt message: ”There is no more room in New York.” On Monday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wrote to Biden with a list of steps to address what he called an “untenable situation,” including a recommendation that Biden appoint a White House point person to coordinate migrant resettlement and states’ needs.

“There is much more that can and must be done on a federal level to address a national humanitarian crisis that is currently being shouldered by state and local governments without support,” Pritzker wrote.

Republicans have long been critical of Biden on border security and immigration, consistent with their party’s push for hard-line anti-immigration measures and political attacks on Democrats on the issue. But the increasingly pointed criticism from members of Biden’s own party, albeit with different requests than Republicans, has complicated the politics of immigration for the president.

Democrats acknowledge that Congress ultimately is responsible for overhauling a broken immigration system as well as allocating the additional money they say is desperately needed. They blame Republicans for years of blocking comprehensive reform that would combine increased border security with other improvements, including work permits for undocumented immigrants and a pathway to citizenship for some of them.

“The president can only do so much. Now, what is within his power are some tweaks to the system, and I think that’s where Democrats want him to do a bit more, a bit more quickly,” said Representative Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat.

Representative Jake Auchincloss, another Massachusetts Democrat, is a cosponsor of bipartisan legislation to improve the system. But with no congressional action on the horizon, Auchincloss said he wants “more federal engagement” and called this week for the Biden administration to send an assessment team of Homeland Security officials to Boston to “see with their own eyes that this is not a sustainable scenario.”

“I’m really looking for Secretary Mayorkas to act with the same sense of urgency and severity that state and local officials are grappling with. It’s a mismatch right now,” he said.

Asked if there’s a political risk for Biden on the matter heading into an election year, Auchincloss said, “The president is well aware of the potency of immigration as a political issue.”

The problem has been building for months. Record numbers of migrants, many fleeing crises in their home countries, have been crossing the southern border seeking protection or better lives in the United States.

Exacerbating the problem for Massachusetts and other Democrat-led states has been a busing program by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott to transport migrants to their cities.

While immigrants have long made their way naturally to such cities in search of jobs or connecting with family, the busing program has condensed those arrivals, often at odd times and without the legwork for the migrants to figure out their plans once they arrive. Local officials and nonprofits have strained to keep up with the arrivals. Massachusetts in particular has been struggling because of a state law that requires it to provide housing to homeless families. New York City has a similar requirement.

Spokespeople for the White House and Homeland Security declined to answer questions, but sent a list of actions taken by the administration on immigration, a mix of efforts to speed up deportations of those migrants ineligible to stay, and the process of getting work authorization for those who meet the criteria to remain. In a significant move, the administration announced last month that migrants from Venezuela who had arrived before August would be eligible for temporary protections from deportation that include work permits, a plan that could authorize almost 500,000 more migrants to work.

The Department of Homeland Security is also accelerating processing for work authorizations for those migrants who came to the US through preferred programs, as opposed to illegally crossing the border, to 30 days from 90. The duration of work permits will be extended for other groups to reduce caseloads, as well.

But there are other steps the administration can’t or has yet to take. Under law, asylum seekers must wait six months after filing their claims to get work authorizations. Any changes to that law would require congressional action. Massachusetts lawmakers have also asked the administration to automatically give migrants who have been legally authorized into the US a provisional work permit as soon as they submit their application, rather than making them wait the full processing time. That likely would require formal regulations, though, which take time.

“The White House has a strategy, they’re just not good at articulating it, and the elements of the strategy are popular and smart, and they need to say why they’re doing the things they’re doing,” said Douglas Rivlin, spokesperson for America’s Voice, a pro-immigration advocacy group. “It comes from being reactive and not proactive, out there articulating a narrative.”

Scanlon acknowledged that Congress must deal with the problem but right now he hopes the White House will take whatever action it can. In the letter to Biden, which also went to Auchincloss as well as Massachusetts Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, Scanlon and the North Attleborough officials called for action.

“This is unacceptable knowing that the federal government is dropping this crisis in our laps without any financial support,” they wrote.

Asked if he planned to try to reach out more directly to Biden, Scanlon responded, “Do you have his number?”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera. Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.