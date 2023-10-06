Trump’s endorsement in the House speaker contest sounds like a big deal. But really it sets the stage for a government shutdown.

There he would stand before the 221 Republican House members, reminding those before him that without his endorsement many would not be in Congress today. Next, he’ll unveil the secret project: don’t vote for me for speaker, vote for House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio.

The plan was going to be this: former president Donald Trump would continue pretend being interested in becoming House Speaker as a shiny object to distract everyone. Then, in a moment that would be catnip to cable news outlets, Trump would return to Capitol Hill. (Fun fact: the House speaker doesn’t have to be a member of the House.)

Thursday night did not go as planned for members of the US House. Then again, what has gone to plan in the US House recently?

This reporting from The Messenger seems to perfectly track with how the whole thing came apart on Thursday night. While Trump was making calls to House Republicans for Jordan, he explained the plan and told people to keep it quiet.

One of those he called, Texas Representative Troy Nehls didn’t do that. Instead, he went to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.”

The cat was out of the bag. Trump made it official hours later on his own social media platform that he was backing Jordan.

Then about mid-morning on Friday a reality set in. Even with Trump backing Jordan, the race for speaker was just as up for grabs as it was a day earlier.

There are two reasons why.

First, Trump’s endorsement would be convincing to the very people inclined to back Jordan anyway. (In fact, it’s possible that more moderates will decide they definitely need to find another non-Trump backed candidate.)

Second, when Republicans are scheduled gather to vote next week it will be behind closed doors and a secret ballot. This means that few have to worry about officially crossing Trump and voting for someone else.

Where Trump endorsement does matter is more indirect.

Picking a leader of a conference is the ultimate insider game. It’s very personal. It starts years earlier with candidates who collected chits by helping other members get elected and stay elected in the first place. In the thick of it now are long cell phone calls and backroom deals.

At the moment there are two announced candidates: Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Of the 221 Republicans, only about 50 have endorsed a candidate. Another 54 signed a letter saying they won’t endorse anyone until rules get changed first – particularly on how many people are needed to start the process of ejecting a speaker, known as a motion to vacate.

In other words, it is more likely than not that neither candidate will have the 218 votes needed to become speaker next week.

Trump making all the same calls could just gum up the process by complicating it.

Oh and one other wrinkle: if Republicans do pick Jordan he might be beholden to Trump, who was in favor of a potential shutdown last weekend. (Notably, Jordan also voted against the continuing resolution to keep the government open.)

Any additional complications likely lead to further delays and this alone could lead to a government shutdown. The next shutdown deadline is November 19th. The Senate isn’t back in Washington until Oct. 16. As for the House, no government business can be done until a speaker is selected.

In other words, there isn’t much time.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.