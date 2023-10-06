Skip to main content
Sections
Search
More
Podcasts
email
Created with Sketch.
Newsletters
Watch: Globe Today
COVID
Metro
Obituaries
Weather
Politics
Education
Around Mass.
Investigations
Death Notices
Sports
Red Sox
Patriots
Bruins
Celtics
Revolution
Colleges
High Schools
TV & Radio
New Hampshire
Business
Politics
Education
Crime
Health
Commentary
Business
Tech Power Players 50
Healthcare
Biotech
Technology
Real Estate
Economy
Bold Types
Women and Power
Politics
Elections
Opinion
Ideas
Columns and Opeds
Editorials
Letters
Cartoons
Say More podcast
Spotlight
Rhode Island
Things to Do
Rhode Island Podcast
RI Food & Dining
Politics
Business
Arts
Crime
World
Lifestyle
A Beautiful Resistance
Food & Dining
Comics
Crossword
Games
Travel
Names
Love Letters
Real Estate
Globe Magazine
Marijuana
Arts
Books
Movies
Music
Television
Visual Arts
Theater/Dance
Cars
Real Estate
Events
Search
ePaper
Magazine
Obituaries
Weather
Comics
Crossword
Events
Manage my Account
Say More
Love Letters
Mr. 80 Percent
Gladiator
Last Seen
STAT: The Readout Loud
All Podcasts
Today's Headlines
Breaking News Alerts
Sports Headlines
Today in Opinion
Globe's Most Popular
Rhode Island News
New Hampshire News
Boston Globe Today
All Newsletters
Email to a Friend
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print this Article
View Comments
Watch: Globe Today
Metro
Sports
Business
Politics
Opinion
Health
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
COVID
Spotlight
Lifestyle
Arts
Globe Magazine
Technology
Climate
Education
Cars
Real Estate
Events
More from Globe Opinion
|
Submit a Letter to the Editor
|
Meet the Editorial Board
|
Globe Op-Talks
EDITORIAL CARTOONS
Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan
By
William Dowd
Updated October 6, 2023,
19 minutes ago
Email to a Friend
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print this Article
View Comments
Globe Opinion
follow us
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Instagram