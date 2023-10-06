Give Kendi time to put antiracism center on firm footing

First, the creation of such a center is both visionary and particularly difficult. Considering the centrality of racism in the creation of the United States and its history and culture, it’s not surprising that such a bold vision would engender tremendous institutional tension.

I have read coverage in The Boston Globe regarding the ongoing changes at the Center for Antiracist Research, headed by Ibram X. Kendi, at Boston University ( “Flush with money, Kendi center labors to find its footing,” Page A1, Oct. 1). Two things strike me upon reflection.

Second, when major companies (say, IBM, Ford, General Electric) pivot their strategies, they are often congratulated by shareholders and the press. In this case, Kendi took his idea to restructure the center to BU’s interim president this past summer, and months later he is castigated for his strategic reassessment.

I will expand my support for the center, financial and otherwise, because I have profound respect for its vision and leadership. We all learn by doing, if we’re paying attention, which Kendi seems to be doing.

Mark Silverberg

Moreland Hills, Ohio





He needs to spend more time with his staff

Every organization needs two types of leaders: a socio-emotional leader, which Ibram X. Kendi is, and a task leader, which he isn’t.

Often, as we see from the history of revolutionaries and radicals, it is rare to be both a charismatic leader and a task leader; they entail two different skill sets.

Kendi needs to spend more time with his staff at BU and less time on CNN. His center is too important to go under. I hope he can salvage the Center for Antiracist Research and learn a lesson from all of this.

Jack Nusan Porter

Newtonville

The writer is a sociologist and historian at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University.