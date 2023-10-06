State corrections system cries out for oversight

Part of the commission’s priority agenda included the adoption of a performance management and accountability system to enhance agency performance, improve the culture, and utilize budget resources more effectively. Facility superintendents and division heads were required to attend weekly meetings to monitor and address issues associated with overtime usage. Literally, the top level of the agency bore the responsibility for overseeing the field’s overtime usage each week.

Re “Another overtime scandal — this time in state corrections” (Editorial, Sept. 28): In 2003, we, as chair of the Governor’s Commission on Corrections Reform and the Department of Correction Advisory Council and as then-DOC commissioner, respectively, were tasked by then-governor Mitt Romney with reforming the Massachusetts prison system. The GCCR issued 18 recommendations aimed at strengthening public safety and increasing fiscal management and accountability.

The current DOC overtime scandal described in your editorial could have been prevented if internal controls had been in place. Instead, it took someone outside the system to bring it to the DOC’s attention. After the State Police, DOC is the second Executive Office of Public Safety and Security agency to be profiled for overtime fraud and mismanagement. Is anyone providing independent, effective oversight?

This situation underscores the need for an external, independent inspector general over the DOC. The current lack of oversight is a disservice both to taxpayers and to the hundreds of hardworking, honest DOC employees who play by the rules.

L. Scott Harshbarger

East Orleans

Kathleen Dennehy

Wrentham

Harshbarger is a former Massachusetts attorney general.





Money that should be going to prison programs is being wasted

Thank you for your fantastic editorial “Another overtime scandal — this time in state corrections.” While incarcerated populations continue to decline here and programs and education are vastly inadequate inside our prisons, we once again see outrageous overtime and waste of taxpayer dollars.

While most incarcerated people will be released from prison, it is critical to prepare them to rejoin society and to have the education and skills needed to take on the jobs that are now going unfilled.

Waste of excessive overtime is unacceptable, with some officers earning as much as $200,000 a year with overtime included. It’s time for an inspector general and federal oversight to address this abuse, restore taxpayer confidence, and do everything necessary to educate those inside who are still members of our society but have no voice.

Mary Valerio

Clinton

The writer is a member of the Actual Justice Task Team of the United Church of Christ.