Bishop Fenwick seeks emergency order blocking MIAA’s postseason ban

The Peabody parochial school, disciplined for what the MIAA called “serious, egregious, and repeated” violations of rules and protocols, filed an emergency motion in Essex Superior Court seeking a preliminary injunction to lift the sweeping penalty.

Bishop Fenwick High School launched a high-stakes legal battle Friday to vacate the most severe punishment ever handed down by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association — a ban on every Fenwick sports team from postseason tournaments this academic year.

Fenwick’s 18-page motion, citing alleged flaws, inconsistencies, and contradictions in the MIAA’s disciplinary record and administrative procedures, asserts that the school and its student-athletes are “likely to suffer irreparable harm” if its teams are barred from postseason tournaments. Fenwick’s football team is undefeated through four games entering Friday night’s contest against Cardinal Spellman.

Fenwick’s board of directors issued a statement saying the school is seeking the injunction “to support the well being of our student athletes and to underscore its dedication to providing a positive experience for all members of our Fenwick community ... We remain hopeful that a fair and just resolution to this unfortunate situation can be reached for all parties concerned.”

The MIAA said it forwarded the case to its legal counsel and would have no further comment.

Fenwick was hit with the disciplinary action for its handling of two issues related to its baseball program: permitting a seventh-grader from St. Mary of the Annunciation School in Danvers to supplant a Fenwick student on the varsity roster, and seeking a waiver for one of its best players to receive a fifth year of eligibility.

The MIAA’s official notice to Fenwick stated that ”this appeal process has been riddled with contradictory and misleading information, and a severe failure on Bishop Fenwick’s part to do its due diligence before filing a waiver application.”

Fenwick president Thomas Nunan has said the school committed “honest and acknowledged errors” in seeking the fifth-year waiver for Anthony Marino, who is identified in the emergency motion as “AM.” Marino, of Lynn, then 19, took the MIAA to court in January after the agency rejected Fenwick’s waiver request.

Nunan said the school apologized in writing to the MIAA for errors in the waiver process. Fenwick also informed the association that the principal and athletic director who were involved in the matter are no longer employed there, and conceded that Fenwick should have consulted with the MIAA before allowing any St. Mary’s student to compete for the school.

But the MIAA’s board of directors determined that Fenwick’s violations were grave enough to warrant the blanket sanction. The board also rejected Fenwick’s request to reconsider the punishment, stating it had “unanimously decided that the penalty should remain unchanged because Bishop Fenwick’s response does not acknowledge the multiple manifestations of its prior misconduct, and it continues to mischaracterize and minimize its conduct.”

The MIAA also has barred all of Fenwick’s teams from inclusion in its power rankings, which determine postseason eligibility. Fenwick’s emergency motion states that the MIAA, by excluding all the teams from postseason play and power rankings, will “effectively eliminate opportunities for national exposure for its student athletes to draw attention from and be recruited by sports programs at NCAA colleges and universities.”

What’s more, the motion conjectures, “if the terms of the ban are enforced in future cases and the rules are allowed to stand unchallenged, the public interest will be thwarted.”

Should the court grant the injunction, permitting Fenwick students to participate in postseason events, the motion states, “The MIAA will suffer NO harm whatsoever.”

Nunan has called the punishment “grossly unjust,” as has one of the school’s star athletes.

“We were honestly really angry, really confused,” two-time All-Scholastic basketball center Cecelia Kay told the Globe after the penalty was imposed. “It doesn’t seem fair to punish hundreds of student-athletes for a noncompliance issue that’s not related to us.”

Fenwick’s motion, filed by attorney Leo Fama, also criticizes the MIAA’s accountability rules for fifth-waiver requests as “vague,” failing to guarantee due process, and deficient in granting a right to appeal.

In Marino’s case, an Essex Superior Court judge ordered the MIAA to hold an additional hearing on Fenwick’s waiver request, and when a second appeals board unanimously denied the application, the court challenge ended, as did Marino’s hope of playing last spring. He later announced that he had committed to play NCAA Division 1 baseball at the University of South Alabama.

The MIAA also punished the baseball program by declaring as forfeits all the games in which the seventh grader played, ordering the school to remove all other St. Mary’s players from school rosters, and barring Fenwick from using St. Mary’s students in the future.

Fenwick’s emergency motion alleges the MIAA’s disciplinary action was excessively punitive when compared with similar cases at other member schools. In May, the document states, the MIAA’s board of directors held hearings on similar rules violations by Fenwick and Wachusett Regional High School. But “no action was taken against WRHS for the same violations resulting in the discipline of Bishop Fenwick,” the motion asserts.

In February, the MIAA ordered Wachusett to forfeit eight boys’ hockey games for using an ineligible player. Wachusett challenged the punishment in court and lost.

Fenwick also cited a 2021 case involving the Sutton girls’ soccer team, which won postseason games against Georgetown and Oxford before four eighth graders on the team were deemed ineligible. The MIAA permitted Sutton to continue playing in the tournament despite the infraction, the motion states, apparently because the eighth graders were mistakenly cleared to play by a district athletic committee.

The eighth graders were prohibited from playing the rest of the tournament, but no other disciplinary action was taken against Sutton, according to the motion.

In addition, Fenwick cited the 2012 Gardner girls’ swim team, which won a sectional championship with ineligible swimmers. The MIAA banned all of Gardner’s winter teams from participating in postseason events. A public backlash ensued, and the MIAA “reluctantly” lifted the ban after Gardner returned the championship trophy and apologized, the motion states.

The MIAA’s executive director at the time, Richard Neal, wrote to Gardner that dropping the ban reflected “recognizing that the core mission of the MIAA is to promote educational athletic opportunities within our member schools.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.