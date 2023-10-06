After last year’s record-breaking regular season, what’s next for Bruins coach Jim Montgomery?

As the franchise enters its centennial season — with the Blackhawks first up at the Garden Wednesday night — Montgomery is about to undertake the outsized coaching role of building on the 65-12-3 performance in which the Bruins last season rewrote chunks of the NHL record book.

Now, for the next act here at the Causeway Street theater, Jim Montgomery will be followed on stage by . . . pause, let’s have a quick glance at the Playbill . . . oh, yeah, . . . Jim Montgomery.

Advertisement

Montgomery, 54 and entering his second season, is tasked with out-Montying Monty, albeit with the inherent demand to add a vastly better-tailored finish when (if?) that other season begins. Change, always inevitable, is necessary, particularly in light of how the glitter vanished in last spring’s playoffs.

It has left Montgomery poised as his own toughest act to follow, the hardest one for a Bruins coach since Don Cherry and his Lunchpail AC exited the old building in the dusty West End.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Fred Creighton, remember, willingly signed up for that sacrificial duty back then (1979) and didn’t last long enough to see the tulips bloom the following spring a short walk away in that other Garden in town.

Et tu, Monty? What now that the regular-season bar has been hoisted higher than ever, and with a roster that has gone through enough character changes (retirements, trades, free agent departures, prospects braying for a chance) to bring a blush to all three faces of Eve?

“You know, uh, it feels the same,” Montgomery mused recently in his office at Warrior Arena, pondering what is about to unfold. “I feel every year is a challenge. I remember having sleepless nights last year, late August and early September, because they were a 51-win team. And I was like, ‘How are we going to get to 51 wins?’ And, lo and behold . . . ”

Advertisement

The unknown, underlying “voila!” that played out was that Montgomery, picking up from where a highly successful Bruce Cassidy abruptly left off, inherited a roster grown eager to hear a change in message. He set a different tone, they responded in kind, and in abundance.

Where Cassidy led with realism and accountability — a message too raw and redundant for some of the rank and file, particularly Jake DeBrusk — Montgomery asked for similar accountability, but wrapped his ask around abundant, unremitting positivity.

In the world according to Montgomery, this guy — insert any name on the roster — was a beast. That other guy? Oh, yeah, total beast. Welcome to the jungle, one and all.

“Yeah, no player wants to hear negative stuff,” he noted in a quiet moment after a win one night in Toronto, away from cameras and microphone. “I know I didn’t. Keep it all good.”

The power of positivity was as palpable as fist thumps on Kong’s chest, and effective. Montgomery’s charges piled up wins and goals (305), played stout defense (a league-best plus-128 goal differential), surfed confidently shift to shift on the goaltending wave of hug brothers Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

“I love playing for him,” Charlie Coyle said the other day, following a workout in Brighton. “He does an unbelievable job of just understanding each guy, the situation and what it entails and what he needs to bring. Maybe it is a situation sometimes where he just has to step back and let us figure something out on our own. He is really good at recognizing that stuff — not like he always has to harp on us to do this and do that.”

Advertisement

The formula grew more optimistic and effective with the trade deadline acquisitions of Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitri Orlov — a trio, by the way, all doing business elsewhere.

Everything worked, from start to middle and nearly to the finish, until it mattered most.

The record-setting season collapsed in a hellacious first-round knockout by the Panthers, a late, though formidable, wild-card entry. What was a 3-1 series lead, and a presumptive ticket to Round 2 and dreams of the Stanley Cup, disappeared in a stunning collection of three consecutive losses — the longest losing streak of the season. Montgomery was left to say that he learned, above all, that the playoffs were a “different animal.”

“He maintained the same composure he had throughout the regular season,” said veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo, reflecting on Montgomery’s messaging amid the downturn. “Even in those moments, Games 6 and 7, he didn’t change, which I am thankful for, because I don’t know if at that point if that’s when you want to do something to make things change. You know, it’s worked well throughout the whole year, and if you start just yelling at us, that can throw some guys off. I think his approach is very good, for sure, and stayed very consistent.”

Advertisement

For Montgomery, though, he says the collapse left scar tissue. It took time to shake it off, and ultimately aided in how he sees his team playing this season.

“Dealing with the failure, to me, that’s the way I view it,” he said, offering a lengthy answer when asked what he learned about himself last season. “Uh, you know, like, going through the process of dealing with the first 3-4 weeks after being eliminated, not being able to watch hockey, going on a lot of walks, just trying to figure it out.”

Under Montgomery's power of positivity, the Bruins surfed confidently on the goaltending wave of hug brothers Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Montgomery, post-playoff failure, does not envision a change in how he delivers his message. He’ll lead again with positivity, in part because he used that approach when dragging himself out of the abyss of alcoholism that cost him his first NHL coaching job in Dallas.

He keeps what he calls “an appreciation app” loaded on his phone, and noted in June at league awards night in Nashville, where he was named Coach of the Year, that he makes regular entries. They are brief reminders of the good in his day, the things and people that make him happy, reasons to persevere, remain positive, stay sober.

Make enough of those notes, the positivity and appreciation grow. Negativity and demons fade. Positivity and beasts emerge.

“Oddly enough, that part of the process gives you confidence, like, ‘OK, this is where we need to go, right?’ ”said Montgomery, noting how a summer’s reflection shaped how he wants his team to play now. “We are going to have to demand a couple of more things in our team, that I think is going to allow us to prepare better for when we are in that [playoff] battle. That discovery process has happened for me at every level and it happens in every new job. I just think that if you are not open to having feedback — whether it is positive or negative in life — you are not going to grow. And to me the growth is the most important part. I think I have grown from what we went through last year, the positives and negatives.”

Advertisement

Speed, the prescription for success in today’s NHL, unsurprisingly is part of the Montgomery mantra. He wants faster feet and faster sticks, especially on defense. If he could, he’d have a clock ticking in his players’ heads when they are without the puck.

“Defensively, we’re looking for players that check fast,” he said. “That’s kind of expected, right? Part of our team identity is to get the puck back in five seconds, so forwards reloading, defensemen having tight gaps, five guys playing together. So we don’t have to go all the way from our offensive end to our defensive end before we kill a play.”

Defense will be central to everything, particularly from the start, in large part because of the retirements of the top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Those two combined for 43 goals and 114 points last season. Bertuzzi, who signed with the Maple Leafs as a free agent, tied for the team high in goals (5) and points (10) in the playoffs. Taylor Hall, wheeled to the Blackhawks in a cap-management casualty, was 5-3–8 across the seven games with the Panthers.

Charlie McAvoy is the key to the blue-line success. When focusing on the players he believes will show a “bump” over last year’s performance, Montgomery focused on DeBrusk and Coyle up front, backenders Derek Forbort and Carlo (a key penalty-killing tandem), and particularly McAvoy, who is healthy after being sidelined a year ago while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Within that group, and others, Montgomery believes he has players who more often and more consistently can set a tone, impact games, influence wins. McAvoy, 25, is entering his seventh season, and his coach anticipates a growth spurt. In his words, he want to see “more alpha” from McAvoy, the big dog on defense, with faster starts and bigger bite, be it an uptick in pace of play, more points, more hits.

“I want him, whether it’s a hit, or whether it is him taking the puck and making a play, that everyone is, like, ‘Wow!’ ” said Montgomery. “Things where the other team is going to be like, ‘Oh, boy, Charlie McAvoy is on tonight.’ ”

It is year No. 100 for the Bruins and the chase begins anew. Montgomery, his own toughest act to follow, says he is ready, of course. Positively ready.

“I am always going to regret not winning last year, you know?” he said. “But that scar tissue is going to stay with us and should allow us to push to another level. That is the way I feel about it.”

Big “Brad” Bruins: A new era in Boston Share WATCH: Reporter Jim McBride gives a peek into a new era for the Bruins and Patriots reporter Christopher Price breaks down the Pats week 3 clash with the Jets.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.