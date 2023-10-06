Charles Deprima goes wild as Harvard pummels Cornell

Coach Tim Murphy won his 135th Ivy League contest, tying him with Yale’s Carm Cozza for for the all-time league mark. It was also Murphy’s 196th win overall at Harvard.

The junior quarterback was unstoppable Friday night, completing 12 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, while running nine times for 152 yards and three more scores to power the Crimson to a 41-23 victory over Cornell to move to 4-0, 2-0 in Ivy League play. It was the 11th straight win over the Big Red at the Stadium for the Crimson, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll.

This story is becoming commonplace for Harvard: Charles Deprima does it all, and the Crimson win again.

Deprima was a menace once he got into the secondary, posting scoring runs of 42 and 58 yards to go with a 1-yard plunge that got the Crimson started. He spread the wealth by connecting with seven different receivers, as the hosts piled up 452 yards of offense, averaging over 8 yards per play.

In his first time as the starting signal-caller, Deprima has put up incredible numbers. He has completed 43 of 83 passes for 655 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions (none in the last two games). On the ground, he has 49 carries for 452 yards (9.2 per carry) and five touchdowns — giving him over 1,100 yards of total offense after just four games.

Not bad for a guy who was still a question mark when the season began.

Down 7-0, Cornell (2-2, 1-1 Ivy) drove into Crimson territory, but were stopped on fourth and 7 at the Harvard 40. The teams then traded three-and-outs, until Deprima got going again from the Harvard 36.

He found Cooper Barkate on a 14-yard pass to get into Big Red territory. Three plays later, Deprima blazed left and kept going for a 42-yard score and a 13-0 lead after the PAT was blocked.

Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang (21 of 34, 165 yards) finally got the Big Red offense moving and finished a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard score to put the visitors on the board with a little more than seven minutes left in the half.

But quick-strike Deprima was not to be denied. This time it took seven plays to go the 75 yards, with Deprima completing two big passes. The first was a short toss to running back Shane McLaughlin in the right flat, who busted it for a 20-yard gain.

After a McLaughlin 3-yard run, Deprima found Scott Woods on a short pass, and the junior wideout turned on the jets for a 36-yard score. The Crimson passed for the two-point conversion to make it 21-7 with 4:06 left in the half.

Cornell drove into Crimson territory, but Tyler Huenemann and McLaughlin teamed up to sack Wang for a 5-yard loss back to the Harvard 29 with 29 seconds left. Jackson Kennedy nailed a 43-yard field goal as time expired to cut Harvard’s lead to 21-10 at intermission.

Cornell got the ball to start the second half, but AJ Lopez broke up back-to-back Wang passes to force a punt. It took the hosts just four plays to score again.

Deprima found a wide-open Tim Dowd down the left sideline for 45 yards to the Cornell 38. After a McLaughlin 6-yard run, Deprima kept it and busted up the middle for 15 yards to the 17. The QB finished things by hitting Tyler Neville alone in the end zone to make it a 28-10.

There was no quit in Cornell, as Wang finished an 11-play, 75-yard scoring march with a 4-yard TD run. The Big Red got a big stop, opening the door for a possible comeback, but the Crimson pressured Wang into throwing incomplete on third down.

Cornell punted, Deprima took the snap at his own 42, and flew through a huge hole up the gut and went untouched 58 yards to make it 34-17. On his next possession, Deprima ended his great night with an 18-yard rush followed by a 19-yard TD toss to Ledger Hatch, who made a fantastic leaping grab to put the game out of reach.































