Revolution defender DeJuan Jones named to US men’s national team training camp roster

New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones will join the US men’s national soccer team’s training camp roster ahead of two international friendly matches, the club announced Thursday.

Jones and the US will play Germany on Oct. 14 in Hartford, Conn., followed by a match against Ghana on Oct. 17 in Nashville. Players will report to Nashville on Sunday to begin practicing.

Jones, 26, is the only representative from the Revolution named to the 23-man roster. Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson is the only other MLS player on the roster.