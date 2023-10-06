EMass cross-country: Acton-Boxboro girls rise to No. 3 in Globe Top 20 after taking out Cambridge; Billerica breaks into boys’ Top 20

Unbeaten Weymouth had a bye, keeping the Wildcats atop the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20 for the third consecutive week. Acton-Boxborough bumps up to No. 3 following a tight 24-32 victory over Cambridge during Wednesday’s tri-meet, while the Falcons moved down two spots with the defeat. In the only other top 10 matchup this week, Holliston edged out Hopkinton, 27-28, behind another victory by star senior Carmen Luisi, moving the Division 2 power up to No. 8. Lowell enters the Top 20 at No. 17, after starting the season 6-1 and topping Billerica 27-30 this week — though they have yet to face Merrimack Valley power North Andover.

Girls’ Top 20

The Globe poll as of Oct. 6, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1 Weymouth (7-0-0)

2 Wellesley (6-1-0)

3 Acton-Boxborough (4-0-0)

4 Oliver Ames (4-0-0)

5 Cambridge (2-2-0)

6 Needham (5-1-0)

7 Brookline (5-2-0)

8 Holliston (4-0-0)

9 Arlington (4-0-0)

10 Hopkinton (3-1-0)

11 Newton North (4-2-0)

12 Barnstable (3-0-0)

13 North Andover (6-0-0)

14 Newton South (2-1-0)

15 Westford (2-2-0)

16 Medfield (2-2-0)

17 Lowell (6-1-0)

18 Marshfield (3-0-0)

19 Billerica (4-2-0)

20 Central Catholic (6-1-0)

Boys’ Top 20

With another dominant 2-0 week in Bay State action, Brookline once again holds onto the top spot of the Globe boys’ cross-country Top 20. After last week’s shakeups, there’s no movement within the top five this week, with all top teams taking care of business. Cambridge moves up to No. 12 after securing victories over Acton-Boxborough and Weston in a Dual Country tri-meet, while the Revolution move down two spots to eighth. Billerica enters the Top 20 for the first time this season at No. 14 after snapping Lowell’s 132-win Merrimack Valley streak in a thrilling 27-28 victory during Wednesday’s quad-meet sweep. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders drop three spots to No. 10 following their first loss of the season.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

1 Brookline (7-0-0)

2 Wellesley (6-1-0)

3 Westford (3-1-0)

4 BC High (4-0-0)

5 Newton South (1-2-0)

6 Oliver Ames (4-0-0)

7 Boston Latin (3-1-0)

8 Acton-Boxborough (4-2-0)

9 Newton North (4-1-0)

10 Lowell (6-1-0)

11 Lexington (4-0-0)

12 Cambridge (4-0-0)

13 Winchester (4-0-0)

14 Billerica (5-1-0)

15 Natick (2-3-0)

16 Danvers (3-0-0)

17 Wakefield (4-0-0)

18 Hopkinton (4-0-0)

19 Sharon (3-1-0)

20 Reading (3-1-0)

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.