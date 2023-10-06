EMass cross-country: By helping snap Lowell’s 132-win Merrimack Valley streak, Billerica’s Ryan Leslie headlines Players of the Week

Paulino Guevara Mateo, Cambridge — The junior set a personal best in the 5k while finishing second (15:41.6) at Saturday’s Frank Kelley Invitational, leading the Falcons to a dominant team victory.

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The junior set a home course record (17:55) in Tuesday’s victory over Stoneham, winning by 33 seconds.

Ryan Leslie was Billerica's top winner as it ended Lowell's run, which began in 2009.

Paulino Guevara Mateo (667) crosses the finish line in second place and Neil Aradhya of Groton-Dunstable (1018) in third place in the boys 5K championship race during the MSTCA Frank Kelley Invitational cross-country meet in Wrentham Saturday, Sept. 30. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Maggie Kuchman, Holliston — Kuchman ran an outstanding race at the Frank Kelley Invitational, finishing second (18:26.3) in the championship 5k race.

Holliston’s Maggie Kuchman took second in the 5K championship race a the Frank Kelley Invitational. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ryan Leslie, Billerica — The senior won Wednesday’s quad-meet (14:26.9) against Haverhill, Lowell, and Dracut by 18 seconds on a 2.75-mile course, helping the Indians snap Lowell’s 132-win Merrimack Valley streak with a tight 27-28 victory.

Paige McInerney, Acton-Boxborough — Behind the senior’s first-place finish (16:55) on the 2.8-mile course, the No. 3 Revolution secured a huge Dual County victory over fifth-ranked Cambridge on Wednesday.

Lucia Werner, Brookline — Werner continued her outstanding senior campaign by setting a personal best and the state’s top 5k time this season in a victory (18:21.9) in the Frank Kelley Invitational’s championship race. She also won a tri-meet (17:58.0) on a 2.76-mile course Wednesday against Wellesley and Walpole.

Brookline's Lucia Werner ran the fastest 5k time in the state to win at Wrentham. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE





