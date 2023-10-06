EMass cross-country: By helping snap Lowell’s 132-win Merrimack Valley streak, Billerica’s Ryan Leslie headlines Players of the Week

Caleb Barnes, Melrose — The junior set a home course record (17:55) in Tuesday’s victory over Stoneham, winning by 33 seconds.
Paulino Guevara Mateo, Cambridge — The junior set a personal best in the 5k while finishing second (15:41.6) at Saturday’s Frank Kelley Invitational, leading the Falcons to a dominant team victory.
Maggie Kuchman, Holliston — Kuchman ran an outstanding race at the Frank Kelley Invitational, finishing second (18:26.3) in the championship 5k race.
Ryan Leslie, Billerica — The senior won Wednesday’s quad-meet (14:26.9) against Haverhill, Lowell, and Dracut by 18 seconds on a 2.75-mile course, helping the Indians snap Lowell’s 132-win Merrimack Valley streak with a tight 27-28 victory.
Paige McInerney, Acton-Boxborough — Behind the senior’s first-place finish (16:55) on the 2.8-mile course, the No. 3 Revolution secured a huge Dual County victory over fifth-ranked Cambridge on Wednesday.
Lucia Werner, Brookline — Werner continued her outstanding senior campaign by setting a personal best and the state’s top 5k time this season in a victory (18:21.9) in the Frank Kelley Invitational’s championship race. She also won a tri-meet (17:58.0) on a 2.76-mile course Wednesday against Wellesley and Walpole.
