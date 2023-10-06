At Harvard, Tommy Amaker weaves a narrative of success beyond basketball, but is anyone noticing?

When Amaker took the Crimson to the NCAA Tournament in 2011 as a No. 12 seed, it snapped a streak of 66 years without an appearance for Harvard. It also was the first of four consecutive tournament appearances for the Crimson and helped legitimize and popularize Ivy League basketball.

It’s a real shame that Greater Boston, with 52 four-year colleges including seven that play Division 1 basketball, offers little support or interest for these schools, athletically, unless they are deep in the NCAA Tournament.

Tommy Amaker’s 17-year tenure as Harvard’s men’s basketball coach could be titled: “Achievement and Excellence in Anonymity” because what he has accomplished in Cambridge has largely gone unnoticed in a market that barely acknowledges college sports.

The stereotype after those stellar NCAA runs by Princeton and coach Pete Carril was that Ivy League ball was a bunch of bounce passes and back-door plays. The stereotype was that real athletes don’t attend Ivy League schools; they get by on smarts and precision.

Coaches such as Amaker and Yale’s James Jones, who has taken the Bulldogs to three tournaments since 2015, helped change the perception by chasing elite athletes capable of and open to accepting the academic challenge of an Ivy League school.

The college basketball community was awakened to the Ivy League’s talent pool last March when Princeton reached the Sweet Sixteen with a combination of athletes and meticulous playmakers.

Amaker continues the quest to turn Harvard basketball into something more than a novelty or a neat story come March Madness. What’s more, his excellence in coaching, and in helping bond the basketball program to other parts of the university, has earned him the honor of having the men’s locker room bear his name once he retires.

It’s an accolade that’s gone largely unnoticed outside the Harvard community; partly because there isn’t much interest in college sports here. It’s football season, and entering Friday night’s game against Cornell, Harvard stood atop the Ivy League at 3-0 overall, 1-0 conference

And while Ivy League football is entertaining, the Ancient Eight have made the short-sighted decision to not participate in the FCS postseason. That means the Ivies play essentially for pride and bragging rights, with the Crimson going undefeated in the league six times under coach Tim Murphy, now in his 30th season.

Amaker, Harvard’s winningest basketball coach, understands the challenges of coaching a college basketball team in the Northeast. What he has also accomplished is making the men’s basketball program more popular with and more relatable to the alumni base.

“What I have been a part of and what has moved the needle for me has not just been winning basketball games,” Amaker said. “What we’ve been able to do, we’ve connected our community here at Harvard. Basketball has done that and we’ve been intentional about that.

“It’s not just about being a basketball coach. There’s some other things that are happening, connecting our community.”

Amaker said the most flattering moment of his tenure was when former Harvard president Drew Gilpin Faust called Harvard basketball games “the most diverse event on our campus.”

“That’s diversity from race, diversity from socioeconomic, you’re talking about seeing people coming to our games that are Cambridge/Boston people, you’re talking about Harvard students,” Amaker said. “You’re talking about Black/white. It was really, really powerful and touching and moving to me.

“Harvard has always been an institution that’s had its individual greatness in all these separate silos, the business school or the law school. Everybody did their own thing. There was no connectivity to that.

“Well, guess what made it happen? The silly game of basketball created that at Harvard. Basketball pulled us together in a lot of ways. It showcased our diversity on a national stage when people think of Harvard as rich, white, and privileged. The myth is that’s all that we are. And that’s not true.”

Local sports fans who are entrenched in their fantasy football teams, or debates about whether Mac Jones is actually the answer for the Patriots at quarterback, or whether the Celtics will finally win banner No. 18 this season wouldn’t notice these developments at our local Ivy League school unless they actually paid attention.

Our local student-athletes deserve more attention and adulation, and not only when they reach the national championship game, such as the Boston College women’s lacrosse team last season. To increase interest in college sports, it will take a partnership from the schools, the media such as the Globe, and the readers.

So coaching these teams can be considered a thankless job because, unfortunately, not many people besides diehard alumni care unless you win consistently and resoundingly.

And the “what have you done for me lately?” mentality definitely affects Amaker, despite his past accomplishments. His team hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2015 (there was no NCAA Tournament in 2020 because of COVID, and the Ivy League didn’t compete in 2021).

So the challenge at Harvard is to pursue the combination of above-average athletes, quality basketball players, and student-athletes. Amaker tried to land one such tantalizing prospect in Wendell Carter Jr., who eventually committed to Duke (Amaker’s alma mater) before being a one-and-done and a lottery pick in the draft five years ago by the Chicago Bulls (seventh overall).

He still seeks those potential lottery picks and elite players intrigued by the challenge of Harvard. But there’s more to this than just wins and losses. There’s student-athlete development — the school experience and turning these young people into productive adults.

That tends not to attract much media attention. But we have to become more aware of these people and stories. After all, we live in one of the most academically enriched places on Earth. We are capable of adding more knowledge to our palate.

“It’s important that we do not lose sight of all the other pieces and layers to college athletes or college basketball,” Amaker said. “Obviously moments like [the Final Four] can move the needle, but who can bank on that?

“We are different in terms of the Ivy League, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be good. It doesn’t mean we still can’t win, win championships, go to tournaments and win championships. We’ve done all that. Those boxes have been checked for us.

“The true story is all the pieces that we’ve done aside from that, that has created an incredible brand and sense of value.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.