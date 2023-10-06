Joe Mazzulla has adjusted to the spotlight, and other observations from Celtics training camp

“I think this summer was a good opportunity for me to take that time to be like, ‘OK, this is who I am, this is how I want to represent the organization and myself,’ ” Mazzulla said. “And what that looks like in this new age of all you people giving a crap about what I say and think is something that I was never really used to.

He has seemed more comfortable since the end of last season.

Joe Mazzulla was thrust into the spotlight with no warning when he was elevated to Celtics head coach following Ime Udoka’s suspension last year. He acknowledges now that it took him a while to open up and understand that he holds one of the more prestigious jobs in this city, and that people will actually care about what he does and says.

“So just getting used to the fact that people are paying attention to you is a hard shift, because you never want to become something other than just what you are, right? The organization is more about the players, it’s more about the tradition, and I tried to hide as long as I could and you guys brought me back out.”

▪ One subtle camp tweak: The Celtics have been pumping in fake crowd noise during their scrimmages.

▪ It’s too early to tell whether it has meaning, and things could change, but this is the quietest Celtics team I’ve seen since joining the beat in January 2015. There are plenty of stars, but there aren’t really any big personalities.

The media enter practice at the end, and most years there usually has been some combination of lively shooting contests, loud debates, and other hijinks. But this week, for the most part, players have simply been quietly shooting on one of the Auerbach Center’s many baskets, along with an assistant coach or two.

Marcus Smart was always the ringleader for the levity, with Grant Williams not far behind. Derrick White, for one, used to have a daily shooting game with Williams and a couple of assistants.

“It’s a lot quieter over there without Grant, that’s for sure,” White said. “I mean, obviously it was a lot of fun last year with Grant, and I’m always wishing him the best. But it’s much calmer. Life is good.”

The most spirited post-practice moment of the week occurred Thursday, when a 3-point shooting and trash-talk contest broke out. But it involved former Celtics Paul Pierce, Sam Cassell, and Eddie House, and no current players.

Championship teams are not required to have loud voices, of course, but the subdued feel has been notable.

Derrick White lined up his shot on the first day of camp this week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Mazzulla’s initial connection with new associate head coach Charles Lee was actually forged during the 2022 Las Vegas summer league, when Mazzulla was still an assistant with the Celtics. Lee said the two ended up sitting next to each other during a coaches dinner.

“He kind of questioned me on what I was doing in the offseason project-wise to better myself as a coach, and I kind of threw the questions back at him,” said Lee, who was then a Bucks assistant. “We kind of hit it off.”

Mazzulla said he followed a formula while assembling his coaching staff this past summer.

“I tried to pick one thing that they’re all better than me at so that you can rely on them to empower them and be able to do that,” he said. “And so I think Charles’s ability to be a little bit happier and positive, it’s going to make me a better person.”

▪ The Celtics and Jrue Holiday have both made it clear that they want this to be a long-term partnership. But there will be a bit of a wait. Holiday, who will make $36.9 million this season and has a $39.4 million player option next year, is not eligible to sign an extension until six months after Sunday’s trade that brought him to Boston. So mark April 2 on your calendars.

▪ Pierce stopped by a few practices this week, and he had some important advice for rookie forward Jordan Walsh.

“On one of my plays, I didn’t shoot a wide-open three, and he’s like ‘Why didn’t you shoot that?’ ” Walsh said. “I told him some excuse, and he was like, ‘Shoot it.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ ”

▪ Walsh has the tools to become a very good defender, and he is already in awe watching Holiday work at that end of the floor.

“When you’re coming off of any screen or setting a screen, just him always having his hand on your hip controlling where you’re going,” Walsh said. “He’s always steering you and bumping you off your line. He’s dictating what you’re doing basically, so he’s in control at all times. For me it’s hard to get where I want with that happening.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.