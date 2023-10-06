Just 18 months ago, Apponequet’s Hailey Desmarais entered her first road race. Now she’s the season’s breakout cross-country star.

Much to her surprise, Desmarais finished second in a field of over 100 adult female runners. So she entered another road race the following month, and won. She won her next race too, and then another.

At the time, Desmarais had no running experience. She started off with short jogs around her neighborhood, building her stamina for a month leading up to the “Run Through The Pines 5k” in Carver.

When Hailey Desmarais began training for her first road race last April, her goal was to simply finish the 3.1 miles.

It became clear her success was no fluke.

Since her racing debut 18 months ago, Desmarais has used her natural talent and fanatical work ethic to quickly become an elite runner. She’s won more than 60 road races, and this past May, she won her first marathon in 3 hours and 18 minutes, which qualified her for the 2024 Boston Marathon.

Now a senior, Desmarais joined the Apponequet cross-country team for the first time this fall, and her impact has been immediate: She won the Lakers’ first three dual meets by over two minutes each, and won the Franklin Park Invitational by nearly 40 seconds (19:42.9). Her coaches believe once the competition ramps up, she’ll be a contender at All-States.

“I constantly keep surprising myself,” Desmarais said. “I’m just always impressed by what my body is doing. And I don’t think that feeling is ever going to stop.”

For the past year, Desmarais has woken up almost every morning at 4 a.m. to train. She runs 70 miles per week during the season, and this past summer she ran 100 miles per week — eye-popping distances for any high schooler, particularly one who took up distance running last year.

Some coaches, experienced runners, and social media followers have recommended Desmarais slow down her training to prevent overuse, but she views pushing her limits as just another challenge.

“I love the grit and determination of waking up early and doing everything possible to benefit myself and get ahead . . . Hopefully, there isn’t a point where I [have to] stop,” Desmarais said. “I’m just going to keep trying to get faster and faster, as much as my body can handle it.”

Hailey’s father, Dale Desmarais, can’t pinpoint exactly where his daughter’s natural ability comes from. He participated years ago in recreational endurance competitions with GORUCK, an armed-forces inspired training regimen, but is self-admittedly an average runner. Ditto for Hailey’s mom, Susana, who the family credits for Hailey’s stubbornness and competitive edge.

“I offer her dad advice and anything I have from my days of endurance events, and the rest of it, she just does it on her own,” Dale said. “It’s the diet, it’s that she’s up early in the morning. If it’s nice outside, she’ll grab a light vest, or if not, she’s running on the treadmill. All of it is her, and it never stops.”

Desmarais decided to join Apponequet’s team after some lobbying from friends and hopeful teammates over the past year.

“They were all trying to encourage me, but I was just really nervous that I wasn’t going to be as fast as I am in road races,” Desmarais said. “But I’m super happy I did.”

Desmarais’s combination of skill and ambition has created a unique challenge for Lakers coach Alex Walecka, who balances Desmaris’ long-term training goals of the Boston Marathon and a 32-mile ultramarathon, while also working to maximize her cross-country season.

“We’ve continued to monitor her training as the season has progressed and have adapted her training for her other ambitions, which may be more than a 5k,” Walecka said. “But our main goal as a coaching staff is to train her to become as fast of a 5k runner as we possibly can.”

Though Desmarais has yet to be tested in cross-country, that will likely change with next weekend’s Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational.

“We’re hoping to get her in those competitive environments to see how she reacts,” Walecka said. “I would imagine that she will rise to the challenge of the competition that’s next to her.”

Reflecting back on a wild ride since that first race in Carver 18 months ago, Dale Desmarais hopes his daughter continues appreciating the ride.

“She sets goals all the time, but I’ve tried to tell her to just focus on what’s happening right now,” Dale said. “Let’s just enjoy how far she’s come.”

Setting the pace

▪ Seventh-ranked Boston Latin has aspirations to compete among Division 1′s top teams this postseason, and coach Chris Blondin is taking an interesting approach to preparing his team: His top seven runners do not compete in any dual meets, instead running exclusively in weekend invitationals.

“I’m getting them prepared for the tough class of competitions and I really think that we will be up there for the state championship,” Blondin said. “That’s the goal for us from the start.”

The Wolfpack picked up a team victory at the Highland Park Invitational on Sept. 16 and finished 11th at the Ocean State Invitational on Sept. 23.

At Ocean State, senior Colin Fisher (16:19.7) and junior Bilal Elhaji both notched top-50 finishes, but the team was disappointed with their overall performance. Blondin said that’s motivation for the upcoming Bay State Invitational this weekend.

“We did get a little bit of a wake up call going down to Ocean State, so the last couple of weeks have been pretty, pretty heavy on the training . . . this weekend is another test.”

Boston Latin is among many top programs headed to the Bay State Invitational on Saturday, since the meet is being held at Willard Field in Devens — the same course where the Meet of Champions race will run on Nov. 18.

▪ A major upset came from the Billerica boys, who snapped No. 10 Lowell’s 132-game win streak in Merrimack Valley competition, winning 27-30 during a quad meet on Wednesday.

Star senior Ryan Leslie was dominant in the contest (14:26.9), winning by 18 seconds on the 2.75-mile course, but the big surprise came from eighth grader Mason Niles (15:13.1), who finished fourth to lift the Indians to victory.





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.