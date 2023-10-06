Notching her 1,000th assist, Sadie Wellbeloved helped Barnstable topple No. 1 Newton North in a dramatic five-set thriller

Sadie Wellbeloved dished 36 assists to pass the 1,000 mark for her career, adding nine digs, two kills, and an ace as No. 5 Barnstable toppled previously undefeated and top-ranked Newton North, 3-2, winning 16-14 in the fifth set.

“When our offense was clicking, that definitely helped us,” Barnstable coach Tom Turco said. “Sadie was running around, she gets every ball. We made really good defensive stops when we had to.”

Junior Molly Gleason stepped up with 16 kills and 15 digs, adding the winning kill as Barnstable (10-2) rallied from down 12-10 in the final frame.