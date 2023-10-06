Patriots’ J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant stemming from probation violation lifted

Before J.C. Jackson participated in practice at Gillette Stadium Thursday afternoon, he appeared in Attleboro District Court to resolve an ongoing legal issue.

Judge Edmond Mathers lifted Jackson’s arrest warrant, which was issued after the 27-year-old cornerback violated his probation because of an October 2021 speeding violation and his failure to appear for a hearing last month. At the time of the incident, Jackson was charged with one count of driving at a speed exceeding the posted limit and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to court records, Jackson was required to pay a $300 fine. He also must complete a four-hour online course on reckless driving by next Friday.