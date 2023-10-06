Ruling the line of scrimmage, and clock, Cardinal Spellman denies Bishop Fenwick in clash of Catholic Central unbeatens

Spellman senior quarterback Matt O’Donnell was a force, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and also completing 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His primary target, senior Jay Comeau had 10 receptions for 135 yards and both TDs. And sophomore Chris Soto churned out 107 yards on 15 carries for a Spellman attack that produced 442 yards of total offense.

Fenwick produced a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns. But it was Spellman that controlled that line of scrimmage, and time of possession to pull away for a 28-14 victory in Brockton.

Bishop Fenwick and host Cardinal Spellman entered Friday’s Catholic Central meeting at Potvin Field with matching 4-0 records. How they got there was at opposite ends of the spectrum: the Cardinals owned a pair of single-digit league wins; Fenwick had won its two league games by a 103-16 aggregate.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Everyone stepped up, our offensive line, our receivers, Jay Comeau, and everyone stepped up and played a great game, especially in the second half,” said O’Donnell.

Advertisement

The Cardinals had a 34:16-13:44 edge in time of possession.

Cardinal Spellman had no issues moving the ball from the start, but turned it over twice inside the 10-yard line.

“We put in a lot of different stuff this week schematically, and I was a little worried with how we were going to react to it, between different motions, different shifts, different types of stuff to create some matchups and get some space,” said Spellman co-coach Ryan Donovan. “They just went out and executed.

“They were mixing a three-front and a four-front and they were bringing some guys from the middle and we were picking things up. Our pass (protection) was fantastic and our run game was really good tonight.”

Bishop Fenwick, which had scored at least 48 points in its three previous games, led 14-7 late in the first quarter on TD passes of 55 and 81 yards from Brayden Clifford (10-for-20 passing, 205 yards). The Cardinals tied the game with 23 seconds left before halftime when O’Donnell connected with Comeau from 5 yards; the duo connected twice on third down and once on fourth.

Advertisement

Comeau had an 8-yard touchdown reception with 2:14 left in the third quarter to give the Cardinals their first lead, 21-14.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Cardinals only needed four plays to build their cushion with O’Donnell scoring on a 19-yard run with 10:11 left in the game.

Marvin Petit-Frere had a pair of sacks, including one on fourth down with 2:09 remaining that sealed the Cardinals’ fifth straight win.

The game was played just hours after Bishop Fenwick filed an emergency motion in Essex Superior Court seeking a preliminary injunction against the MIAA to allow its teams to play in the postseason, which the state organization has banned for the 2023-24 school year because of “serious, egregious, and repeated” rules violations.

Neither athletic director Scott Connolly, nor head football coach — and former athletic director — Dave Woods would comment on the school’s motion.

If the Crusaders (4-1, 2-1) were included in the playoff formula, they would have been ranked No. 5 in Division 5 entering the contest.

Andover 50, Brockton 20 — Senior Brian Hnat starred offensively (124 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and defensively (3 interceptions), and sophomore Dante Berger rumbled for 139 yards and a score on 12 carries in a nonleague decision for the Golden Warriors (4-1), who closed the game with a 28-point fourth quarter. Senior Brian McSweeney chipped in with 12 tackles, and junior Will Dever took a fourth-quarter interception 80 yards.

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams 21, Cathedral 18 — Senior Joe Schwartz (7-of-13 passing, 111 yards, 1 interception) had passing and rushing touchdowns for the Bishops (2-2) in the Catholic Central league win. Senior Shane Wright added 135 yards rushing and a TD on 20 carries, with five tackles.

Bedford 49, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Ricardo LaBoy scampered into the end zone twice, Ryan McGrath recorded passing and rushing touchdowns, and C.J Chung punched in a 12-yard run to put a bow on a dominant Dual County League victory for the Buccaneers (3-2).

Bellingham 21, Dedham 20 — Anthony DaSilva hauled in TD receptions of 61 and 45 yards for the Blackhawks (2-3) in the Tri-Valley League win. Dasha Domercant threw for 186 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for Bellingham.

Concord-Carlisle 49, Newton South 35 — Ryan Fivek (7-for-15 passing, 100 yards, TD, plus 18 carries for 108 yards and 3 TDs) and Ryan DeMayo (20 carries, 175 yards, 3 TDs) kept the Patriots (3-2) in control in a Dual County League win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 48, Nantucket 7 — Jayden Barber completed 13 of 17 attempts, racking up 267 yards, four touchdowns, and adding 64 yards rushing for the Dolphins (4-1) in a Cape & Islands victory. Payton Kellett entered the end zone twice, catching five passes for 110 yards, and Walter Mayo caught two passes for 81 yards, including a 62-yard TD.

Advertisement

Fairhaven 49, Joseph Case 6 — Sophomore Aaron Lague had a pair of rushing scores and a 49-yard interception return for the Blue Devils (5-0). Senior William Foster added a 46-yard pick-6 in the South Coast Small division game.

Foxborough 31, Stoughton 7 — Ben Angelini rumbled for four touchdowns, plunging in from 6, 3, 5, and 14 yards out for the Warriors (5-0) in a Hockomock win.

Greater New Bedford 49, Seekonk 0 — Jhaden Reis and Nick Boucher both threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes as the Bears (2-3) bounced back from a goose egg against Old Rochester to score 42 in the first half of this South Coast Conference battle, spurred by offensive coordinator Sam Schilling celebrating the birth of his first child on Wednesday.

Greater Lawrence 28, Lynn English 18 — Gustavo Varela (185 yards) rushed for a touchdown in each quarter for the Reggies (3-2) in the nonleague win.

Marblehead 20, Masconomet 0 — Senior Andy Palmer had seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the first win of the season for the Magicians (1-4) in the Northeastern League North division.

Middleborough 21, East Bridgewater 6 — Senior Nate Goodine had two rushing scores and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Falk to lead the Sachems (4-1) in the South Shore Sullivan win.

Advertisement

Newburyport 47, Hamilton-Wenham 20 — Sean Miles connected with Sam Craig for touchdowns of 23 and 20 yards and Colin Fuller had a 60-yard pick-six and scoring runs of 10 and 63 yards to lift the Clippers (4-1) to a Cape Ann victory over Hamilton-Wenham.

North Reading 45, Triton 0 — Brandon Eng scored three different ways -- 95-yard kick return, 55-yard punt return, and 62-yard reception -- for the Hornets (2-2) in the Cape Ann League triumph.

Norton 35, Millis 0 — Jake Ogilvie tossed three touchdowns and ran for another from 6 yards out for the Lancers (5-0) in a Tri-Valley victory. Ethan Rodriguez ran in a 6-yard score and caught a 14-yard pass, and Ben Grainger (6 yards) and Kyle Gass (30 yards) hauled in TD tosses.

O’Bryant 18, East Boston 16 — Montavius Zollercoffer punched in scores from 18 and 1 yard out, and Keyshaun Wright found Uchendu Onyeagoro in the fourth quarter for a 2-yard winning score for the Tigers (2-1) in a Boston City League tilt.

Old Colony 38, Holbrook/Avon 8 — The Cougars (4-1) rumbled for 499 yards on the ground, led by Nathan Marden (224 yards, TD) in the Mayflower Conference win. Stu Barnham added 126 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Max Finney, Colin Monahan, and Shawn Markham each scored rushing touchdowns as well.

Old Rochester 21, Dighton-Rehoboth 7 — Jack Laconte scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and Mateo Pina added some breathing room as the Bulldogs (3-2) picked up a South Coast Conference road win.

Reading 35, Arlington 20 — Junior D’Von Burcy scampered for three touchdowns, Andrew Jackvony scored two touchdowns, and Jake Palm tacked on a 27-yard field goal to lead the Rockets (1-4) to a Middlesex.

Roxbury Latin 12, Nobles 0 — Johnny Price’s fumble recovery score proved to be enough for the Foxes (2-1) to emerge victorious in the ISL night game, with Liam Russell hauling in an 18-yard touchdown from John Thomas for some insurance.

South Shore Voc-Tech 42, Cape Cod Tech 6 — Todd Egan rumbled for 137 yards and two touchdowns while adding two touchdowns through the air, and DJ Descoste rushed for 77 yards and a score for the Vikings (3-2) in the Mayflower win.

St. John’s Prep 35, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — With the No. 3 Eagles (5-0) up in the second quarter, quarterback Deacon Robillard connected with Merrick Barlow on a 64-yard touchdown pass, then hit Gael Garcia for a 20-yard scoring strike as the Prep won its Catholic Conference opener. Dylan Alibert scored twice on the ground as the Eagles built a 35-0 halftime lead.

St. Mary’s 16, Bishop Stang 14 — Yaniel Belliard broke away for a 52-yard scamper, and Tyler Guy ran a fumble back 84 yards, the two-point conversions making the difference for St. Mary’s (3-2) in a Catholic Central victory. Maxwell Parent and Rowan Merryman helped make a late fourth-down stop to seal the game.

Somerset Berkley 56, Apponequet 46 — Ethan Santos rumbled for touchdowns of 43, 60, and 40 yards for the Raiders (4-1) in a South Coast win. Derek Baliko found Sam Grew for a 45-yard connection, and Finn Bjork for a 59-yard bomb, Baliko and Grew also finding the end zone on the ground (26 and 58 yards, respectively.

Stoneham 44, Watertown 0 — It was a fantastic ground game for the Spartans (1-4), as Ty Baker rushed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, Matthew Tran and Kevin Gilmartin found the end zone, and Ivan Kerrigan returned an interception 88 yards for another score.

Walpole 31, Shrewsbury 6 — Senior Jamal Abdal-Khalaq caught four catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns and junior Nolan Mackenzie threw for 191 yards and four scores for the Timberwolves (2-3) in the nonleague win.

Weymouth 28, Braintree 14 — Cam Aieta rushed for a pair of scores as the Wildcats (4-1) scored the final 20 points in a Bay State Conference win.

Winchester 17, Melrose 12 — Jack Centurelli (4-run run) and George Nelson (35-yard reception) provided the touchdowns, and Kieran Corr booted a 30-yard field goals for the Red & Black (4-1) in the Middlesex win.

Woburn 36, Wakefield 3 — Bryan Ferreira scired three first-half touchdowns, including a run of 43 yards and an 82-yard pass from Caeden Davis, to lead the Tanners (4-1) to a Middlesex win.

Keith Pearson reported from Brockton, and Matt Doherty from Rockland. Joe Eachus,, Tyler Foy, Mike Puzzanghera, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.



