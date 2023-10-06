Tyler Lennox puts on a show and Carver sharpens its credentials with long-awaited win over Cohasset

After the visiting Skippers opened the extra frame with a 25-yard field goal by John Shannon, Lennox delivered again on third-and-goal when he found Peterson for a 10-yard touchdown pass that lifted Carver to a 42-39 South Shore League victory over Cohasset.

Although Cohasset brought a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter, Carver senior quarterback Tyler Lennox helped force overtime with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to senior wideouts Robbie Peterson and Derek Lopes.

CARVER — After opening the season with four lopsided victories, Carver faced adversity for the first time Friday night against a Cohasset program that has had the Crusaders’ number for nearly two decades.

It marked the first time in 17 years that Carver (5-0) upended Cohasset (2-3).

“I knew all I had to do was come back and get it because it was a perfect ball,” said Peterson, who finished with nine receptions for 148 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion. “It makes a receiver’s life a lot easier when he can throw a ball like that.”

The game-winning pass was the exclamation mark on Lennox’s huge night. The senior completed 24-of-40 passes for 376 yards, three touchdowns, two 2-point conversions, and an interception. He added two touchdowns on the ground, rushing for 1- and 2-yard scores.

“If there’s a better quarterback in the South Shore, I don’t want him,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “He’s my guy. I don’t want anybody else playing for me but him right now.”

Although Lennox found all of the Crusaders’ wideouts in the passing game, his two favorite targets were Peterson and Lopes (6 catches, 87 yards, TD, 2-point conversion).

“I’ve been playing with those guys for my whole life,” Lennox said. “Those kids are just animals. I’m nothing without them and our offensive line.”

Cohasset sophomore QB Mike Wildfire threw two touchdown passes to Will Norgeot and another to Will McLoughlin, and senior Liam Appleton added a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns for the Skippers.

After the game, Shuffain said the win is going to propel the Crusaders into the second half of the season.

“This team just has it,” he said. “They have the character. It doesn’t get easy, but this is going to put us over the top. Doing this today was huge for this program and huge for this town.”