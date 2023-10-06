Von Miller a ‘safe bet’ to to make season debut for Bills in London

“I am excited to play American football in front this crowd,” said Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks.

Miller, who sustained a knee injury last November, said Friday there’s a “94½ percent” likelihood of him suiting up at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His official status for the game was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Miller’s return — even on a limited basis — could provide a boost for coach Sean McDermott’s defense after end Greg Rousseau was ruled out because of a foot injury. McDermott had earlier said it was “one day at a time” with Miller, but the 13-year veteran was far more optimistic in a session with reporters that included him voicing various accents he’s encountered in his prior visits to England.

“It’s been a long road to recovery,” he said. “I’ve had two really good practices. Had a really good practice today. I think it’s a safe bet that I’ll be out there.”

Jacksonville expects to have three key offensive players back for their second of back-to-back games in London. Coach Doug Pederson said left tackle Cam Robinson (PED suspension), receiver Zay Jones (knee), and receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (thigh) are on track to play against Buffalo.

Dolphins add receiver

The Chicago bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins will also receive a 2025 seventh-round pick in the trade in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The move comes after Claypool expressed frustration about his role in Chicago’s offense. Claypool was told to stay away from the team for a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos as well as Thursday’s win over the Washington Commanders.

Chicago acquired Claypool, who Pittsburgh drafted in the second round in 2020, from the Steelers last November for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The 25-year-old played 10 games for the Bears with 18 receptions on 43 targets, 191 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Claypool is joining a loaded receiver room in Miami that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins are placing veteran left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) on injured reserve. Armstead will be sidelined for at least the next four games. His earliest return could be for a Week 9 matchup with Kansas City in Germany.

Reed out for Jets

New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed will be sidelined Sunday against the Denver Broncos as he continues to recover from a concussion. Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Reed still had not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, leaving the Jets without one of their key defensive leaders when they face Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Denver, meanwhile, traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 late-round draft picks. As part of the deal, Denver is picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining on Gregory’s salary this season.

Garoppolo exits protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and in line to start Monday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Las Vegas. Garoppolo finished a loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3, after taking several big blows that left him crumpled on the turf, then went into the protocol. Aidan O’Connell started Sunday in Garoppolo’s absence and struggled mightily in a loss to San Diego.

For the Packers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari’s season is over as he awaits a fifth knee surgery. He has played just 13 games over the past two-plus seasons.

Kupp expected to play

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to make his season debut Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams against Philadelphia. Coach Sean McVay said Friday the former Super Bowl MVP will be activated from injured reserve and will play at SoFi Stadium “unless something different happens in the next 48 hours.”

Kupp returned to practice this week with the Rams after missing the first month of the regular season with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t played since Week 10 in mid-November 2022. He missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury.

Barkley questionable

Star running back Saquon Barkley was listed as questionable for the New York Giants against the Dolphins.

Barkley sprained his right ankle against Arizona on Sept. 17 and has missed the last two games. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft had a limited amount of work in the team sessions at practice and the questionable classification is a step in the right direction. He was listed as doubtful before Monday’s loss to Seattle.