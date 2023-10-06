With a classic call, top-ranked Catholic Memorial stuns No. 2 Xaverian on halfback option pass with 2.3 seconds left

Not only did the veteran coach go for the win, he called for a halfback pass, executed to perfection by juniors Lasean Sharp and Michael Hegarty, and the gambit paid off in the form of a thrilling 41-38 victory over a Catholic Conference rival.

With his top-ranked Catholic Memorial football team trailing, 38-35, at No. 2 Xaverian and just 2.3 seconds on the clock, DiBiaso declined to kick a potential game-tying field goal from the 6-yard line.

WESTWOOD — John DiBiaso played the ace up his sleeve at the perfect time.

“We worked on that play for weeks in practice and coach called it at the right time,” said Sharp, who finished with 21 carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns. “I knew it was going to work. They weren’t ready for it and we executed it right.”

Xaverian (3-2) led 23-14 at halftime and held a slim lead throughout most of the second half with senior running back Denzil Pierre tallying three touchdowns and some key runs to hold off the Knights.

Catholic Memorial (3-1) came into the game with key injuries, and lost three more starters during the contest, but the Knights continued to pound on the ground behind a massive offensive line, eventually springing Sharp for touchdowns of 10 and 2 yards to open a 35-30 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“We all got heart,” said Sharp. “We all picked each other up. We never quit. That’s CM football right there.”

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Henry Hasselbeck led Xaverian on an 86-yard scoring drive, hitting Jonathan Monteiro for a 10-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, then finding Pierre for a 2-point conversion to put the hosts up, 38-35, with :56.3 left in regulation.

Sophomore quarterback Peter Bourque led the Knights right down the field with clutch passes to George Mather, Caleb Garrity, and Isaiah Faublas, setting up a photo finish.

“48 minutes was enough for tonight. I didn’t want to go into overtime,” DiBiaso said about the decision to forego what would have been a 24-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds.

“[The Hawks are] a great team and that was a great high school game. We haven’t seen many games better than that. They tried to cut our hearts out, but we wouldn’t die.”