With the game on the line, Rockland’s Jacob Comman shows uncommon poise

Comman booted the winning field goal down the middle and was mobbed by his teammates as Rockland stunned Norwell, 23-21, on Friday night in a key South Shore League matchup between undefeated teams.

How could you blame him? With six seconds left, the Bulldogs trailed Norwell, 21-20, as Comman lined up for a 23-yard field goal. Even amid the chaos, his routine worked to perfection.

ROCKLAND — Jacob Comman closed his eyes and took a deep breath. The Rockland kicker needed a moment to calm his nerves.

“I always do that routine before I kick,” said Comman. “The nerves go away. The game was on the line and I knew what I had to do. The team was counting on me.”

Advertisement

Comman actually attempted the winning kick twice. His first attempt sailed through the uprights, but Norwell jumped offsides. The second try from 5 yards closer was no problem, capping a 16-point fourth quarter barrage from the Bulldogs (5-0).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Jacob’s great,” said Rockland quarterback Jordan DePina. “He works hard in practice and we trust him in those situations.”

Along with Comman, DePina was the hero for Rockland. The elusive senior engineered three scoring drives in the final frame with his legs and arm. Trailing 21-7 early in the fourth, DePina (27 carries, 177 yards) dragged a few defenders on his back for a 5-yard touchdown run.

After Rockland forced a punt, the dual-threat signal caller hit tight end Brandon Comeau over the middle for a 26-yard score, making it 21-20 with 2:35 left. The Bulldogs elected to go for the two-point conversion, but Norwell stopped DePina on a rushing attempt.

“Even after the two-point failed, we still knew we had a chance,” said DePina.

That chance was created when Comman perfectly executed an onside kick, the ball falling in the hands of a sprinting DePina at Norwell’s 44-yard line. A few plays later, facing a third and 10 with 15 seconds left, DePina evaded a slew of rushers and found Tyler Boehner along the right sideline for a 22-yard gain.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs called a timeout and sent Comman out for the win.

“For him to concentrate, block out all the nonsense, and do it twice it’s huge,” said Rockland coach Nick Liqouri.

Will Bostrom recorded 165 rushing yards and a touchdown for Norwell (4-1). Freshman quarterback Jack Luccarelli added two passing scores.