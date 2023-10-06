With the offense grounded, defense and special teams took flight for No. 8 Milton in a win over No. 17 Needham

On an evening in which the eighth-ranked Wildcats were finally held in check on offense, it was a night tailor made for defense and special teams to shine in a 10-9 Bay State Conference win over previously unbeaten No. 17 Needham (4-1, 2-1).

MILTON — Plenty of offensive firepower has overshadowed just how strong Milton has played defensively over the first month of the season.

Milton High defense including Ferris Collins (28) celebrate a fumble recovery against Needham. Collins had a key interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter.

Senior Mudia Odion-Ukpebor accounted for three of Milton’s five sacks, including one on the penultimate play of the game, and the Wildcats (5-0) forced four turnovers, including a Ferris Collins interception near the goal line in the final three minutes, while overcoming another banner night on the ground for Rockets’ running back Tate Hoffmeister (158 yards on 32 carries).

“As a unit, we’re just dogs,” Odion-Ukpebor said. “We have a great defense, the whole group of guys. We’re ready for the next challenge.”

Milton, which came into the game averaging 41 points per game while yielding less than 9 per contest, wouldn’t have been in position to win without contributions from special teams.

In addition to a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter from Aidan Rowley that proved to be the winner, the Wildcats’ lone offensive touchdown came four plays after a successful fake punt.

Milton's Harrison Hinckle (left) thwarts a pass intended for Needham's Stephen Rocamboli. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Harrison Hinkle came around the edge on a reverse to gain 24 yards on fourth-and-3 from the Milton 38, setting the stage for a 2-yard strike from Patrick Miller to Ronan Sammon to open scoring with 9:11 left in the first half.

“We pride ourselves in being strong in all three phases,” Milton coach Steve Dembowski said. “The fake punt and field goal were huge plays in this game. You’ve got to win games like this along the way if you’re going to be great.”

Needham’s touchdown came on a 13-yard pass from Griffin Carr to senior Spencer Chapman that followed a fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter.

