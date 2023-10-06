Heavy rains and floods kill 6 people in Sri Lanka and force schools to close

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Heavy rain triggered floods and mudslides and downed trees in many parts of Sri Lanka, killing at least six people and forcing authorities to close schools in some areas, officials said Friday.

Strong monsoon rains have been pounding the Indian Ocean nation for more than a week, flooding houses, fields and roads.

On Friday, a large tree fell on a moving bus in Colombo, killing five people and injuring five others, said Dr. Rukshan Bellana, a spokesperson for the capital’s main hospital.