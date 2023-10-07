8-year-old boy who went missing in Dorchester has been found, police say

An 8-year-old boy who went missing Friday night while riding his bicycle in Dorchester has been found, according to police.
Cameron Shavers was located at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Ames Street, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a Boston police spokesperson.
Police are not releasing more details, Villanueva said.
Shavers had last been seen riding his bicycle in the area of Standish Street at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a missing person alert Boston police issued at around 11 p.m.
