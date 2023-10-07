Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A green heron at Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire, a sandhill crane on Clayton Mill River Road in Southfield, a wood thrush at Jug End State Reservation in Egremont, a gray-cheeked thrush at October Mountain State Forest in Washington, a dickcissel at the Canoe Meadows Community Garden in Pittsfield, and single rose-breasted grosbeaks in Hinsdale and Williamstown.

Especially notable sightings last week were a Townsend’s warbler at Plum Island, a prothonotary warbler in Winchester, a LeConte’s sparrow in Longmeadow, and several reports of clay-colored sparrows. Also, Connecticut warblers appeared in several scattered localities and a count of four lesser black-backed gulls together in Franklin County was possibly a high single count for that region.

Bristol County: A Connecticut warbler at Gooseberry Neck in Westport and a chimney swift at Rulon Farm in Westport, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, and a tardy yellow warbler at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A common murre at the Wellfleet town pier, a Baird’s sandpiper and a long-tailed jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, a yellow-crowned night-heron and a blue-winged warbler at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, a great crested flycatcher at Fort Hill in Eastham, four black skimmers in Chatham, a horned grebe and six marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, a Connecticut warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, and a yellow-crowned night-heron and a common gallinule at the Pogorelc Sanctuary in West Barnstable.

Essex County: A Townsend’s warbler at Plum Island where a horned grebe, two piping plovers, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a common gallinule, and a great crested flycatcher were also seen, single Connecticut warblers were tallied at Lane’s Farm Way in Rockport and the Reynolds and Proctor Woodland in Wenham, a cackling goose was seen at Wenham Lake in Wenham, and sightings at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton featured a Connecticut warbler, two orange-crowned warblers, three Nashville warblers, three Lincoln’s sparrows, and a grasshopper sparrow.

Franklin County: Four lesser black-backed gulls, a least flycatcher, three Cape May warblers, and a late mourning warbler all along Caldwell Road in Northfield.

Hampden County: A remarkably late flock of 60 Northern rough-winged swallows at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow where other notable sightings included a LeConte’s sparrow, a Nelson’s sparrow, six chimney swifts, and a tardy bank swallow.

Hampshire County: Three pink-footed geese and a cackling goose at the UMass campus pond in Amherst, a red-headed woodpecker at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, an late olive-sided flycatcher in Belchertown, a black-bellied plover and a locally rare “Ipswich” Savannah sparrow in the East Meadows in Northampton, and three tardy wood thrushes at Hadley Reservoir.

Martha’s Vineyard: Ten black skimmers in Edgartown, and a late piping plover, two willets, and a Hudsonian godwit seen at Little Beach in Edgartown, a tardy Eastern kingbird at Lake Tashmoo, two common ravens at Oak Bluffs, and a harlequin duck, a veery, and a lark sparrow at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A prothonotary warbler at Sandy Beach at the Mystic Lakes in Winchester, six Bonaparte’s gulls at the Mystic Lakes in Medford, single clay-colored sparrows at Danehy Park in Cambridge and the Horn Pond Conservation Area in Woburn, five chimney swifts and a magnolia warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a tardy yellow-throated vireo at Cousins Park in Concord, single Northern waterthrushes at Horn Pond in Woburn and Fresh Pond in Cambridge, an Eastern wood-pewee and an ovenbird in Ashland, single prairie warblers at Danehy Park in Cambridge and Burlington Landlocked Forest in Burlington, and tardy ruby-throated hummingbirds in Woburn and Natick.

Nantucket: Three Northern shovelers at the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge and a little blue heron at Eel Point.

Norfolk County: Two American oystercatchers at Black’s Creek in Quincy, an American golden-plover, two Caspian terns, and a clay-colored sparrow at Passanagasset Park at Broad Meadows in Quincy, and a sora at the Causeway Street marsh in Medfield.

Plymouth County: Five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, two piping plovers and a Hudsonian godwit at Plymouth Beach, a hooded warbler at Manomet Bird Observatory in Manomet, and single ruby-throated hummingbirds in Kingston and Duxbury Beach.

Suffolk County: A Hudsonian godwit at Lewis Lake Park in Winthrop, five American golden-plovers at Fisherman’s Bend Park in Winthrop, single clay-colored sparrows at the Arnold Arboretum, Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, and Deer Island in Boston Harbor, a pileated woodpecker at Arnold Arboretum, a vesper sparrow at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, and a tardy least flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Five black vultures at the Blackstone Gorge in Blackstone, a black-billed cuckoo, a yellow-billed cuckoo, a white-eyed vireo, and a Connecticut warbler at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, a chestnut-sided warbler and four Cape May warblers at the Cass Meadow Conservation Area in Athol, and a Connecticut warbler on Cedar Hill Street in Northborough.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.