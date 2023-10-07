Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center closed Saturday due to power outage

BEMA officials were on scene, and plan to update the public “as soon as we can,” the agency said.

The hospital was in “condition black,” the the Brockton Emergency Management Agency reported in a short social media posting around 11 a.m.

Brockton’s Good Samaritan Medical Center stopped accepting patients Saturday due to a power outage at the hospital, according to officials.

Officials were working to determine the cause of the power outage as of about 12:30 p.m., according to Deborah Chiaravalloti, a hospital spokesperson.

“As patient safety is always our number one priority, our patients are receiving uninterrupted care. Where needed, our patients are being transferred to our sister hospitals for care,” she said in a brief email.

She said the hospital has an emergency generator that was functional Saturday.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli, in a brief email, said crews are at the hospital to help if needed.

“We are just on site to assist if they need anything, as there is no one in any immediate danger,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

