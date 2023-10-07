Expo looks at how to grow Black wealth in Massachusetts

On Saturday, US Representative Ayanna Pressley shared that statistic with an audience gathered for the Mass Black Expo, a three-day event organized by the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting Black businesses. The conference focused on building wealth for Black people in Massachusetts.

Researchers at the Brookings Institute pegged the figure three years ago at more than $10 trillion . The number represents the gulf between actual household wealth for Black Americans and what their economic standing would be if their share of prosperity equaled their representation in the US population.

“Very often when we talk about racial justice we only frame it in the context of morality. Let’s talk about brass tacks. Let’s talk about the bottom line. This is about the GDP,” said Pressley, a Democrat from Boston who serves on the House Financial Services Committee. “This is about power.”

More than 1,000 people registered for the conference, which began Friday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston, said Nicole Obi, president and chief executive of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. On Sunday, the conference shifts to venues in the Seaport and in Springfield, she said.

Organizers said 50 Black-owned businesses from across the state participated as exhibitors at the conference, which also offered programming on climate, sustainability, and procurement.

The expo was designed to “showcase what building Black wealth looks like,” Obi said in an interview.

Obi quoted economist Andre Perry, who delivered a keynote address to the conference on Friday.

“He said, ‘There’s nothing wrong with Black people that ending racism won’t cure,’” she said. “We know that a big, necessary step of ending racism is breaking down structural racism. And a lot of that structure comes from policy or the enforcement of policy.”

Obi said the most pressing need among the businesses served by the council is to gain access to “affordable and adequate capital.”

“They get denied access to credit, and so they have to look to other means,” she said. “They have to look to credit cards. They have to look to payday lenders. They have to look outside of the system even though their businesses in many cases are doing well.”

Pressley, the first woman of color from Massachusetts to serve in the US House, addressed the conference during a panel with the state’s two US senators, Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey. Jeneé Osterheldt, deputy managing editor for culture, talent, and development at The Boston Globe, moderated the discussion.

During her remarks, Warren criticized the conservative majority on the US Supreme Court, describing them as “pro corporate” jurists whose rulings have further harmed Americans who have been most burdened by discriminatory policies favored by some corporations.

She cited decisions issued in June that overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and struck down President Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt up to $20,000 for more than 40 million borrowers. Warren and Pressley played key roles in developing Biden’s proposal for forgiving student loan debt.

Black families are disproportionately impacted by student loan debt, Warren said, and eliminating that burden is “one of the underpinnings for building a strong Black Wall Street” because it would make it easier for Black people to start businesses and buy homes.

“What we’re talking about is making the kind of investment that makes it easier for Black businesses to launch, to get employees, and to flourish,” Warren said.

Markey said an extremist faction of House Republicans loyal to Donald Trump are determined to undermine policies and programs that have sought to redress “that historic inequality that was built into the American political system.”

“They hate every one of those programs,” Markey said.

Next year’s presidential election could be the most important in US history, he said.

“Donald Trump is going to run on making America great again by making America hate again,” Markey said. “It’s all going to be on the line over the next 13 months. . . . We either move forward or backward.”

Earlier Saturday, Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the gathering, saying that the city has made progress toward steering more business to diverse businesses. When the city first calculated figures and made them public in 2019, less than 1 percent of city contracts for construction and professional goods and services went to minority- or women-owned businesses, according to Wu and Segun Idowu, the city’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion.

The city’s awards to businesses of color are now at 12 percent, Wu said, and include a $17 million contract between Boston Public Schools and City Fresh Foods, a Black-owned business that provides meals and snacks for the district. The contract is the largest non-construction deal in city history with a Black-owned business, Wu said.

“We are proud of our progress, but we hold ourselves to an incredibly high standard and are impatient with how fast we’re moving to get there,” she said.

Minnyetta Boone, an entrepreneur from Worcester, who runs a business loan brokerage firm, Freeman-Boone Investments LLC, was among the conference attendees.

Boone said she helps clients navigate policies and procedures “originally written with the intent to not provide access to Black and brown businesses as well as women.”

“Billions of dollars are currently available, but then how do you access it?,” she asked. “That’s what I help my clients do.”

Fena Fenelon, chief executive and founder of Sofenomenal Agency Group, said her business developed branding for the conference with an eye on designs that resonate across age groups.

“When it comes to wealth, I think a lot of the conversation is geared towards those who are a little bit older, but wealth should definitely start from the root, and it should also speak many languages,” she said.

Stanley Rameau is the founder and chief executive of Renavest, which is launching an app that lets users organize financial literacy and investment content from various online platforms in one place. The app, he said, aims to “put a dent in the wealth gap.”

“We’re prioritizing people of color,” Rameau said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took the stage at the Mass Black Expo Saturday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com.