Man, woman arraigned in Lowell on charges in connection to N.H. carjackings

Nathan Saben, 35, and his alleged accomplice, Jessica Tirone, 40,of Salisbury, were driving in a black Subaru Outback that was allegedly stolen in Wolfeboro, N.H., when they were spotted by authorities in Lawrence on Thursday and fled police in a pursuit that crossed into Methuen and ended in Dracut, according to police.

A Haverhill man accused of committing a pair of armed carjackings and attempting others in New Hampshire and leading police on a car chase before he was arrested in Dracut was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail at an arraignment in Lowell on Friday, according to court records.

Saben appeared in Lowell District Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to a list of charges in connection to the carjackings. Tirone was charged with being a fugitive and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to court records.

She was also arraigned and ordered held without bail, according to court records.

Their attorneys could not immediately be reached late Friday night.

State Police released a photo of the gun that was allegedly recovered from the vehicle at the time of Saben and Tirone’s arrest. The gun appears to be a rifle with a scope and other attachments.

On Tuesday night, police in Haverhill pursued Saben, who was driving in a white Kia, on Route 97 westbound but broke off the chase when the car crossed the state line into Salem, N.H.

A short time later, police received 911 calls that a man and a woman were accosting other drivers in Salem and had attempted two armed carjackings, officials said.

Another carjacking was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive, where a woman was forced from her car at gunpoint and her 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen, officials said. The white Kia was found abandoned on Main Street, officials said.

The next morning, on Wednesday, police in Alton, N.H., responded to a report of a car jacking around 9:30 a.m. on Old Wolfeboro Road where a black Subaru Outback was stolen at gunpoint, according to police. The Toyota that had been stolen in Salem the previous day was discovered abandoned farther up the road, Alton police said.

Authorities alerted the public on social media that they were searching for the pair and warned that Saben should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, police in Lawrence located the Subaru in the area of Hampshire and Essex streets but the driver, later identified as Saben, fled the area, the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement.

Saben allegedly drove to Route 110 westbound in Dracut, where he eventually came to a stop on Little Merrimack Avenue and was taken into custody with Tirone, State Police said.





Material from previous Globe coverage was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.