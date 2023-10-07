Mass. state trooper critically hurt in Utah crash returned home Saturday

McRae, who also suffered several broken bones, was treated in the intensive care unit at University of Utah Hospital before being transported to Spaulding in Boston, officials said last month.

Trooper Matthew McRae has regained the ability to walk after he suffered a broken neck and a spinal injury while traveling in an Uber ride share vehicle that had been struck by an alleged drunk driver Aug. 25 in Salt Lake City. The crash injured McRae, a second passenger, and the Uber’s driver, officials have said.

A Massachusetts state trooper critically injured in a crash while vacationing in Utah last August returned home from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston Saturday, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Trooper Matthew McRae walked out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston Saturday morning, escorted by fellow troopers, after a long recovery following a car accident in Utah. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Saturday, McRae walked out of the hospital with the aid of a cane and fellow state troopers at his side.

McRae, fitted with a brace around his neck and dressed in athletic attire and sneakers, acknowledged reporters and photographers with a smile and a wave.

“Trooper McRae’s incredible progress, highlighted by his renewed ability to walk, is a testament to his unwavering spirit and resolute intention of rejoining his fellow Troopers,” Patrick McNamara, the president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union that represent troopers, said in a statement.

McRae and his family did not release a statement Saturday.

McRae is based out of the State Police’s Belchertown barracks, and has been a trooper for four years.

State lawmakers approved legislation that created a sick leave bank for McRae, which is intended to ensure he receives the health care and benefits he needs during his recovery, according to a statement from the State Police union.

The measure was introduced by Democratic Representative Margaret Scarsdale of Pepperell and Senator John Cronin of Lunenburg, and backed by Representative Sean Garballey, an Arlington Democrat, and Republican Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester.

“As Trooper Matthew McRae prepares to leave the rehabilitation hospital and continue his recovery journey, his miraculous achievement of walking again serves as an inspiration to all, reinforcing the power of community, commitment, and compassion,” the statement said.

In the days following the crash, a GoFundMe was set up to help support McRae during his recovery. On Saturday, that fund-raiser had collected more than $130,000.

Salt Lake City police and the Salt Lake County district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment Saturday. Officials in Massachusetts have said the driver who caused the crash was arrested for drunk driving.





