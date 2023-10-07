A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico but without immediate reports of damage

MEXICO CITY — A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Friday night, setting off alarms as far away as Mexico City, but without immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred shortly after 11 p.m. local time near the town of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca. It was at a depth of 67 miles (108 kilometers).

Oaxaca state’s civil defense agency said it was monitoring for reports of damage.