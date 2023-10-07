In 2024, polls could be wrong about Trump in a whole new way

Scot Lehigh may be right about the Republican race for the presidency (“GOP nomination isn’t locked up,” Opinion, Sept. 27).

In the summer of 2016, during election season, my husband and I were on a Mississippi River cruise from Minneapolis to St. Louis and made quite a few stops in between. In Dubuque, Iowa, we went to the town information center and asked how we could get transportation to the local casino. The lovely lady behind the counter said that she would drive us there and pick us up when we were finished. During the short ride, I noticed that there were no political lawn signs, the opposite of what appeared in our Newton area. I asked her the reason for the apathy. Her response was: “It’s not apathy. It’s because no one wants to say who they’re voting for.” Iowa went 51.1 percent for Donald Trump.