BC beats Army on Thomas Castellanos touchdown run in final minute

The shifty, dual-threat quarterback scored on a 1-yard run to punctuate a signature drive with 25 seconds on the clock, lifting the Eagles to a thrilling, 27-24 triumph. Castellanos (31 carries, 157 yards, four rushing TDs) did essentially whatever he wanted against Army’s defensive line and took over the game in the clutch.

There was just one problem for the Black Knights: The Eagles had Thomas Castellanos.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — With intermittent rain at Michie Stadium, and gusts of wind blowing the American flags hovering near the Hudson River, Saturday’s showdown with Boston College appeared to be paradise for Army football.

Advertisement

The Eagles (3-3), unfazed and undeterred by the elements or the opponent, showed their mental and physical toughness by outlasting the Black Knights (2-3).

With an off week on the horizon, BC has tangible momentum for the first time since the 2021 season.

BC struck first when Castellanos found an opening and zigzagged into the end zone from 20 yards with 7:35 left in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, but the Eagles built a 6-0 lead through one and held the Black Knights to 21 total yards and no first downs.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Eagles exceeded Army’s physicality and discipline early, and their offensive and defensive lines dominated.

Army responded when Quindrelin Hammonds intercepted a floating Castellanos pass early in the second quarter. The Black Knights sliced the deficit in half on a 22-yard field goal from Quinn Maretzki with 10:08 remaining.

BC didn’t flinch, answering with an overpowering, 17-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 8:44.

During the drive, Castellanos appeared to have a free path to the end zone before running into the referee and stumbling to the ground. The miscue ended up as a blessing in disguise, as BC used more clock and converted on fourth and 3. Castellanos eventually wiggled in from 4 yards with 1:24 left to give the Eagles a 13-3 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

Army, which entered 14th in the nation with 208 rushing yards per game, totaled just 47 in the half and 78 yards overall. BC meanwhile, had 106 rushing (72 from Castellanos) and 171 overall.

The Eagles limited the Black Knights to 0 for 5 on third down and committed just one penalty. BC dominated possession, holding the ball for 18:25 of the first half.

The Black Knights closed the gap early in the second half, as a 53-yard kickoff return from Zach Mundell set up a 10-yard TD run from Tyrell Robinson. That made it 13-10 Eagles with 10:48 left in the third, as Army quickly snatched momentum for the first time.

It didn’t last long, though, as a 50-yard rush from Pat Garwo set up a 10-yard rushing TD from Castellanos. That was his third of the day, and it pushed the margin to 20-10 with 7:36 remaining in the quarter.

Army trimmed it to 20-17 through three on a 6-yard rush from Hayden Reed, then took a 24-20 edge on a 9-yard pass from Bryson Daily to Tyson Riley.

The Eagles moved downfield on the ensuing drive, but Castellanos came up short on fourth and 2 from the Army 42 with 7:19 remaining.

The Black Knights found the end zone again, however the call was overturned as a replay review clearly showed that Daily threw a forward pass rather than lateral. The Eagles got it back at their 38 with 5:24 remaining.

Advertisement

Castellanos, Kye Robichaux, Alex Broome, and the offensive line helped the Eagles advance deep into Black Knights territory. Castellanos gained 17 to advance the ball to the 3, then he took care of the rest.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.